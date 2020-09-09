Brice Gage Watkins: Wanted Oklahoma Man Sexually Abused Baby on Video, Feds Say

Brice Gage Watkins is a 22-year-old Oklahoma man accused of filming himself sexually assault a 6-month-old baby and distributing it on social media video.

The U.S. Marshals and Enid Police Department are currently searching for the missing suspect, according to a September 8 Facebook post from the Oklahoma Police Department.

The Enid Police Department stated on August 28 that Watkins remains “at-large” and has been accused of Distribution of Child Pornography.

“Help us lock him up,” the Department wrote on Facebook.

Watkins was charged on August 14 with one felony count of distribution of child pornography, Enid News & Eagle reported.

He now faces additional charges of Manufacturing Child Pornography and 3 counts of Lewd Acts With a Child Under 12, the Enid Police Department stated on Facebook.

Anyone with information surrounding Watkins’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the department directly at 580-242-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233.

Oklahoma police noted that Watkins could potentially be in Oklahoma City “and has ties to Norman and Enid,” according to the department’s social media post.

Here’s what you need to know about Brice Gage Watkins:

1. Watkins Hails From Enid & Lives in Oklahoma City, According to His Social Media

Watkins hails from Enid and currently resides in Oklahoma City, according to his Facebook page.

The social media page states that he also studied and worked at the University of Oklahoma.

Watkins graduated from Enid High School in 2017, his LinkedIn adds.

2. Watkins Works as An Assistant Manager at Love’s Travel Stops

The 22-year-old has worked as an Assistant Manager at Love’s Travel Stops since March 2017, according to his LinkedIn.

On his page, Watkins describes himself as “focused on customer service” and having a “genuine care and positive attitude:”

Being focused on customer service has been applied in all positions that I have previously held. The specialized training at Loves and McDonalds specifically would be advantageous is my success in this position. My genuine care and positive attitude have always been an asset to me. Leading, organizing, creating structure, handling cash, opening and closing operations, setting and completing sales goals are a few of the areas that could easily transfer to this position as and where needed.

Love’s Travel Stops’s is headquartered in Oklahoma City and has more than 500 locations in 41 states, its Facebook page discloses.

3. Watkins’ Last Facebook Post Appears to Feature Photos & Videos Of Himself Kissing Another Man

Watkins’ last public Facebook post dates back to July 11, according to his page.

The post features a series of images and videos of what appear to be Watkins and a potential lover hanging out at night.

Although the post has no caption, the 22-year-old’s “About” information states that he is in a relationship.

4.Enid Police Previously Arrested the Wrong Man Thinking He Was Watkins

KFOR reported in mid-August that local officials “were told that Watkins was in custody.” They later learned that the suspect was the wrong man.

The Enid Police Department posted on August 14 that “Norman Police located and arrested Watkins on Friday afternoon, 8-14-2020. Thank you for all the tips.”

Three days later the department updated the post, clarifying that the suspect was not, in-fact, Watkins:

Norman Police indicated that the subject they arrested was ultimately identified as someone other than Watkins. Brice Gage Watkins remains at large and wanted for Distribution of Child Pornography. If you have any information, text keyword EPDTIP to 847411 followed by your tip or search “Enid PD” in the app store.

5. The Video Was Possibly Filmed Inside the Victim’s Home, According to Local Media

Enid News & Eagle indicated that a woman who reported the video to Norman police on August 11 knew the victim, according to investigators.

The woman, who is a friend of the child’s mother, told authorities that she believed the video was filmed inside the victim’s home, the outlet continued.

“The woman told NPD Sgt. Adam Crane she recognized the child in the video and also recognized the house in the video Watkins sent, according to the affidavit,” Enid News & Eagle and wrote, citing an affidavit filed in the case.

“The woman said the house was where the child lived was located in Enid,” the newspaper added.

