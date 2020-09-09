WATCH: Milwaukee Cop Tells Cuffed Man ‘You’re Dead’ in Disturbing Film

Two now-former Milwaukee police officers have resigned following the emergence of body camera footage showing them harassing a robbery suspect.

Officers Eric Ratzmann and Eric Fields were searching for a robbery suspect on June 30, WTMJ-TV reported. The pair approached and proceeded to arrest a man they saw walking down an alley, the station continued.

Body camera footage shows the suspect asking why he is being handcuffed, when Ratzmann demands to know why he took money from someone.

“Taking money from the old man?” he says as he kneels on top of the man. “I saw you do it.”

The man then appears to spit at Ratzmann as he is being buckled into the back of the police car, the video shows.

Ratzmann responds, “You just spit at me motherf****r! You motherf****r! You’re dead,” according to the footage obtained by WTMJ-TV.

The officers then repeatedly threaten the suspect, claiming “it’s all over for you,” and “we are going on a long ride dude, I can tell you that,” the film captures.

After a bystander documented the incident and complained, the police department conducted an internal investigation, WTMJ-TV said.

Ratzmann now faces five charges, while Fields faces four, including lying on a police report, the station continued.

Both officers have since-resigned, WTMJ-TV said, maintaining their accrued vacation, sick leave and pension.

Officers Eventually Let the Suspect Go in an ‘Unfamiliar’ Neighborhood, According to Local Media