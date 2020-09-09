WATCH: Milwaukee Cop Tells Cuffed Man ‘You’re Dead’ in Disturbing Film

WTMJ-TV
Body camera footage shows two now-former Milwaukee police officers roughing up a robbery suspect on June 30. The officers have since resigned.
Two now-former Milwaukee police officers have resigned following the emergence of body camera footage showing them harassing a robbery suspect.
Officers Eric Ratzmann and Eric Fields were searching for a robbery suspect on June 30, WTMJ-TV reported. The pair approached and proceeded to arrest a man they saw walking down an alley, the station continued.
Body camera footage shows the suspect asking why he is being handcuffed, when Ratzmann demands to know why he took money from someone.
“Taking money from the old man?” he says as he kneels on top of the man. “I saw you do it.”
The man then appears to spit at Ratzmann as he is being buckled into the back of the police car, the video shows.
Ratzmann responds, “You just spit at me motherf****r! You motherf****r! You’re dead,” according to the footage obtained by WTMJ-TV.
The officers then repeatedly threaten the suspect, claiming “it’s all over for you,” and “we are going on a long ride dude, I can tell you that,” the film captures.
You can watch the full video later in this article.
After a bystander documented the incident and complained, the police department conducted an internal investigation, WTMJ-TV said.
Ratzmann now faces five charges, while Fields faces four, including lying on a police report, the station continued.
Both officers have since-resigned, WTMJ-TV said, maintaining their accrued vacation, sick leave and pension.
Here’s what you need to know:
Officers Eventually Let the Suspect Go in an ‘Unfamiliar’ Neighborhood, According to Local Media
After the suspect first appeared to spit at Ratzmann, the police officers wrote him a ticket and proceeded to drive him to the Rescue Mission, WTMJ-TV reported.
The body camera footage obtained by the station shows the man refusing to pick up his ticket after he either thew it on the ground or dropped it as he stepped out of the cop car.
He was then arrested again and appeared to spit on the officers another time, the video shows.
Ratzmann and fields eventually release the man “in a neighborhood he was unfamiliar with,” WTMJ-TV disclosed.
“You better not talk s*** about BLM over here,” Ratzmann says over the video.
This Isn’t Ratzmann’s First Run-In With Controversy Over His Conduct
In March 2018, Ratzmann faced a civil rights case brought against him by a man who claimed the former officer “struck him in the head for no reason” during an arrest, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Jeffrey R. Strasser, 45, was taking a “drunken spin in a friend’s Lamborghini” in April 2012 when he arrested by Milwaukee police, the newspaper reported. Authorities said they believed he was fleeing and resisting arrest, the Sentinel continued.
Cellphone footage of the arrest shows Ratzmann “pounding Strasser while he was prone on the ground,” the outlet said.
Strasser expressed in the suit that, because he was unfamiliar with the mechanics of his friend’s sports car, he couldn’t operate the lights or doors as quickly as the officers demanded, according to the outlet.
Ratzmann’s force was found reasonable after a tumultuous two-day trial, the newspaper reported.
READ NEXT: Noor bin Laden Says Only Trump Can Prevent Another 9/11 From Happening