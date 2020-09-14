Christopher Eagle, Former Florida Candidate, Accused of Compton Shooting Comments

Christopher Eagle, a former Florida Congressional candidate, is accused of making comments about the ambush-style shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. The comments are sparking outrage on social media.

One man commented on Eagle’s Facebook page, “You won’t get my vote as*hole. No one no matter what has the right to walk up to a police car and shoot cops.”

He shared this screenshot of Eagle’s alleged comments. It is accompanied by a picture of the shooter firing into a squad car and reads, “Where is the video of what happened before this? I don’t think we should prejudge this without full context. We can’t rely solely on edited video that only shows the shooting. You may just be releasing the clip to inflame the public. How do we know it wasn’t justified?”

Eagle responded to that man on his Facebook page, writing, “Show me where I said it’s ok to shoot anyone? You won’t find it. I posed the same statements that are made by the Police every time there is a video of the Police shooting a person. Just like this one.” He then shared a video of the police shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota:

Combined videos show fatal Castile shootingThe fatal police shooting of Philando Castile as shown through the Facebook Live video his girlfriend recorded and the Minnesota police dashcam video. 2017-06-22T04:17:15Z

Another man responded, “And you actually believed that was appropriate and equal in validity. Sorry Chris, you are losing it.”

Heavy reached out to Eagle for comment through his Facebook page.

Eagle Was Running as an Independent Candidate

Eagle spot 1 OCT 4I believe in the hope for America. We come from all walks of life with our own stories to form a more perfect union. The values that bring us together are greater than the political talking points that tear us apart. Join me, and we can make a country that works for all people. Let's Bring America Together! 2019-10-06T11:53:50Z

Christopher Eagle ran as an independent for the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 4th Congressional District. “He withdrew before the general election on November 3, 2020,” according to Ballotpedia.

He told Ballotpedia, “I have spent my career innovating and rebuilding businesses around the world. I have worked with teams of diverse thought leaders to always look at life from all perspectives. Starting at the age of thirteen, I knew I was going to be an entrepreneur.”

@GovRonDeSantis continues to embarrass the people of Florida… We made national headlines about our unemployment benefits disaster and who can forget the beach parties…https://t.co/BG5XAUtCg5 — Chris Eagle 4 Congress (@eagle4congress) April 10, 2020

He added, “We need creative new ideas and smarter government to solve the problems we face every day. I have been a part of creating companies like Erol’s Internet & Cheapfares.com and driving positive change for established company’s like Altria, Philip Morris, Covanta, and Crowley. I know how to bring people together and create common ground.”

His last post on his campaign Facebook page came in late August and read, “Joe Biden’s speech tonight will either be a redeeming moment or a continuation of the gaffes. If he messes this up and we lose the country, our democracy with four more years of President Trump… No Pressure #joebiden #democracy #covid_19 #democrats.”

The blog Clean Up City of St. Augustine alleged that Christopher Allan Eagle was convicted of a misdemeanor in Michigan for embezzlement. “Congressional candidate Christopher Eagle contends he served time in jail for a crime he did not commit,” the blog alleges. The blog includes an email from his lawyer that says, in part, “Christopher Eagle was not convicted of a felony in Calhoun County, Michigan. He was convicted of a misdemeanor. Simple due diligence and understanding of a court system leads one to that fact.”

Eagle writes on his page that he’s a moderate, saying, “We come from all walks of life with our own stories to form a more perfect union. The values that bring us together are greater than the political talking points that tear us apart. Join Us & Let’s Bring America Together!” His campaign website is defunct.

“Chris Eagle spent 10 of his 22 year career as a successful technology business leader in Florida before deciding to enter public office. From 2000 to 2018, he served in Executive positions at Philip Morris, Kraft Foods, and Crowley Maritime. In 2019, he announced his candidacy for Florida’s Fourth Congressional District,” the site Political Candidate Directory said. “He was an early internet entrepreneur and co-founder of Cheapfares.com, a start-up technology company that created hundreds of jobs.”

Video Shows That the Two Officers Were Ambushed

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department earlier released video showing the suspect shooting into the squad car. You can watch that video above.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter:

“…2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers…One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

Sheriff’s officials said it was without provocation.

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter of the Compton shooting, “Animals that must be hit hard!”

“God bless them, it looks like they’re going to be able to recover,” Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County sheriff, said of the wounded deputies, according to The Associated Press. “They survived the worst.”

According to The New York Times, the male deputy is 24, and the female deputy is the 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced a $100,000 reward offer in the manhunt for the suspect. People with tips are urged to call 323-890-5500.

