Florida Man Accused of Killing His Mother After Fight Over Orange Juice & AC

Luis Martin Pages is the Florida man accused of shooting and killing his mother, identified as Miriam Gonazalez, in their North Miami Beach home on September 6.

According to the North Miami Beach Police Department, Pages admitted to shooting his mother “because he lost it.” Pages told police the fight with Gonzalez started after she refused to allow him to borrow her vehicle, WTVJ-TV reported. A spokesperson for the department confirmed via email that Pages was not known to law enforcement prior to this shooting.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Luis Pages & His Mother Argued About the Car, Orange Juice & the Air Conditioning Remote Before He Shot Her, Police Said

Miami Man Admits to Killing Mom Because 'He Lost It' | NBC 6A North Miami Beach man is behind bars after police say he claimed to have killed his mother because "he lost it." According to a police report, 29-year-old Luis Pages admitted to shooting and killing his mother, 59-year-old Miriam Gonzalez, to officers after a heated argument Sunday evening at their home on Northeast 135th Terrace. More here: http://on.nbc6.com/y9eP0tI 2020-09-08T15:35:25Z

Pages had been living with Gonzalez at her home in Hialeah, which is in the greater Miami metropolitan area, for about a month. Gonzalez’s brother told WTVJ-TV that the two “always argued.”

But the tension escalated on September 6. According to the arrest report obtained by the NBC affiliate, Pages is unemployed and wanted to search for a job that day. He had hoped to use his mother’s car but she refused to lend it to him. According to Pages, Gonzalez insisted that most businesses were closed for the Labor Day holiday.

@myNMBPolice is releasing the official arrest affidavit report regarding NMBPD CASE#2020-0906-07. Luis Martin Pages was charged with 2nd degree Murder. No other information is available at this time. #600 pic.twitter.com/mhzKdn6uWY — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) September 8, 2020

The argument then shifted to household items. WPEC-TV, citing police, reported that Gonzalez threw away a carton of orange juice after Pages took it out of the refrigerator to drink it. They also argued over the air conditioner remote, Pages told police.

2. Pages Claimed Gonzalez Threatened Him With a Knife

Pages told police his mother grabbed a knife and threatened him with, according to the arrest report cited by WTVJ-TV. Pages said he snapped and shot his mother several times, emptying the weapon.

According to investigators, Pages told them he wanted to shoot himself next. But he had used all of the bullets. He called 911 instead.

Pages was “hysterical” on the phone with the dispatcher, WSVN-TV reported. After police arrived at the scene, he again confessed to the crime and told the officers, “Take me to jail.” Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

3. Pages Faces a Second-Degree Murder Charge

Pages was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami just after midnight on September 7, inmate records show. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to records available on the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website, the judge decided against granting bond. An attorney with the public defender’s office was assigned to Pages’ case. Heavy has reached out to her for comment on the case but we have not yet heard back.

Pages, through his attorney, entered a written plea of “not guilty.” He waived his right to a pretrial conference. It’s unclear when Pages will next appear in court.

4. Pages Was Arrested In 2014 For Resisting an Officer

Court records in Miami-Dade and Broward counties reveal prior misdemeanor charges against Pages. In November 2014, he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence. The case was closed one month later. The court record does not indicate whether Pages paid a fine, suggesting the case may have been dismissed.

Pages’ name also comes up in a separate search on Broward County Clerk of Courts site for a traffic violation. He was cited in October 2018 for failing to show proof of insurance. According to the citation, Pages had a commercial driver’s license that was due to expire in 2019. This case also appears to have been dismissed.

5. Pages Is Currently Unemployed But State Records Suggest He Was an Entrepreneur

The arrest report from North Miami Beach police listed Pages as unemployed. It’s unclear how long Pages had been out of work but public records on the Florida Secretary of State’s website show he previously operated his own business.

Pages was listed as the registered agent for a company called “Pages & Castellanos Inc.” The business was registered with the state in May 2017 but was dissolved two years later.

Another company bearing Pages’ name called “Pages Auto Transport Inc” was registered with the state in March 2016. It was dissolved less than one year later.

