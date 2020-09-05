WATCH: Buttigieg ⁩Says Fox News Confirmed Report on Trump

When Pete Buttigieg was asked by Fox News on September 4 why he believed that The Atlantic’s report that President Donald Trump disparaged fallen troops was true, he cited the network’s own reporting. Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and candidate for the presidential Democratic nomination, is a veteran of the Afghanistan war. Trump has denied calling America’s war dead “losers” and “suckers,” as The Atlantic claimed in their reporting.

“This is a pattern we have seen from the president throughout his life. When he was a young man, he faked a disability so he could avoid serving when it was his turn,” Buttigieg said. “We watched him refer to prisoners of war like John McCain as losers with our own eyes.”

For those who believed the president, Buttigieg urged viewers to take to Google. “If you are watching this, home here’s how willing Donald Trump is to insult your intelligence,” he said. “Today he denied he ever called John McCain a loser. Again, if you’re watching this at home, grab your phone, go on Google, you can see video of him doing it. You can see a tweet of him doing it. So I think it’s pretty easy to figure out who to believe. And indeed again I’m looking at the internet right now, Fox News itself has confirmed many of the details of the story.”

On Fox News, ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ is asked why he thinks Atlantic story on Trump is true. Mayor Pete: Fox has confirmed some of the details itself! pic.twitter.com/0AWPQfwq1L — Tom Weber (@tweber) September 4, 2020

Trump Denied The Atlantic’s Report

Trump denied disparaging U.S. troops, claiming The Atlantic was a failing publication that was peddling fake news.

“It’s a fake story written by a magazine that was probably not going to be around much longer,” Trump said, as reported by Politico. “But it was a totally fake story, and that was confirmed by many people who were actually there. It was a terrible thing that somebody could say the kind of things, and especially to me, because I’ve done more for the military than almost anybody else.”

First lady Melania Trump also slammed the report. “@TheAtlantic story is not true. It has become a very dangerous time when anonymous sources are believed above all else, & no one knows their motivation,” she tweeted. “This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation.”

READ NEXT: Trump Orders Feds to Eliminate Racial Sensitivity Trainings: Report