Robert Fenstersheib, Florida Injury Lawyer, Shot Dead Alongside Another Man Inside Gated Community

Robert Fenstersheib, a well-known South Florida personal injury lawyer, was shot dead in Hollywood, Florida, on September 9. He was 66 years old. The incident has been referred to as isolated by local police with no further threat to the community involved.

Fenstersheib’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post from private investigation firm CTK Investigations. A post on the firm’s Facebook page referred to Fenstersheib as one of their “biggest clients.”

WSVN reports that two people were killed in the shooting and another was wounded. The other deceased person has not been named at the time of writing. He is male. The wounded person is female. The station’s report says that the shooting took place along the 3200 block of southwest 49th Street around 9:40 a.m. on September 9.

WPLG reports that the shooting occurred inside of a gated community named Oakridge in Hollywood. The WPLG report said that the wounded woman underwent surgery.

Robert Fenstersheib ‘Gave Back to His Community in Many Ways’

Florida Testosterone Lawyer – Law Offices of Robert J. Fenstersheib and AssociatesFlorida Testosterone lawyer is accepting Testosterone lawsuits for stroke and heart attacks from FDA approved Testosterone cream, gel or injectables. If you or your loved one has taken Testosterone products call the Testosterone lawyers at 1-855-Tell Robert today. 2014-05-16T21:21:47Z

According to Fenstersheib’s law firm’s website, he had nine offices across Florida. The law firm’s main office is located in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Hallandale Beach’s Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana tweeted about Fenstersheib’s death saying, “This is absolutely awful news. Robert Fenstersheib’s law office is located in Hallandale Beach and he often gave back to our community in many ways. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Fenstersheib’s profile on his law firm’s website says that he got his bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Florida and graduated from law school at Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. Fenstersheib was a member of the Florida Bar Association and the South Broward County Bar Association. Fenstersheib was active in the Police Athletic League in Hallandale and Hollywood.

Fenstersheib’s website shows that his firm specializes in personal injury cases, slip and fall accidents, nursing home neglect, workers’ compensation, vaping lawsuits and dangerous medical devices, among other instances.

Risperdal Lawyer For Enlarged Breast Development Caused by RisperdalFlorida Risperdal lawyer is accepting Risperdal lawsuits for enlarged breast development. Risperdal has been shown to cause enlarged breast development in men and adolescent men. If you or your son has taken the antipsychotic drug Risperdal call the Risperdal lawyers at 1-855-Tell Robert today. 2014-04-02T20:09:06Z

One of Fenstersheib’s paralegals, Alexandra Arguello, told ABC Miami, “One thing that he really made sure he did was he let his clients know he was there for them. I feel for his kids. I feel for his employees, his friends. It’s just something that you don’t ever think is going to happen to someone you know.”

Robert Fenstersheib’s Son, David, Is Listed as a Lawyer on His Firm’s Website

Well-known attorney Robert Fenstersheib killed in Hollywood shootingRobert Fenstersheib, a well-known personal injury attorney, was one of two men found dead Wednesday morning in an apparent shooting in Hollywood. 2020-09-09T21:26:30Z

Fenstersheib’s son, David Fenstersheib, is listed as one of the lawyers on his father’s website. David Fenstersheib, 32, is a 2012 graduate of the University of Florida and a 2016 graduate of Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law School. David Fenstersheib was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2016. Posts on David Fenstersheib’s Facebook page show that he is active in animal adoption.

Fenstersheib’s daughter, Stephanie Fenstersheib-Lariosa, is also listed as a lawyer on his company’s website. Fenstersheib-Lariosa is a University of Florida graduate and attained her law degree at the Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center in 2011. Since 2016, Fenstersheib-Lariosa has been a member of the Animal Law Committee.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School