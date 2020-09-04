How Many Attended Trump’s Latrobe, Pennsylvania Rally? See Crowd & Overflow Photos

How Many Attended Trump’s Latrobe, Pennsylvania Rally? See Crowd & Overflow Photos

Trump Latrobe Rally

Getty Trump Latrobe Rally

President Donald Trump hosted another unofficial “rally” on Thursday, September 3 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The rally today had several hundred in the hangar, with a thousand or more outside. Here’s a look at crowd photos and more details about how many people attended the event.

Local News Estimated that the Overflow & Hangar Crowds Totaled ‘Thousands’ in Attendance

GettyPresident Donald Trump addresses supporters.

The “rally” started at 7 p.m. Eastern, with doors opening at 4 p.m. It took place at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Trump just visited Pennsylvania about two weeks ago when he held a rally in Old Forge. You can see photos from that rally here.

GettyTrump supporters await the arrival of President Donald Trump.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, hundreds of people were packed into the hangar and an overflow crowd also watched outside on a screen. CBS Pittsburgh, meanwhile, estimated that the total number of people who attended was in the thousands including people outside. Here’s a video of the crowd inside the hangar when Air Force One arrived.

A three-mile long line of cars waited to get into the rally, and some people had to park at shopping malls and walk over. CBS Pittsburgh reported that some people even showed up the night before.

Here’s another look at the crowd waiting to get inside.

The majority of people who wore face masks removed them once they were in the hangar and sat in chairs that weren’t six feet apart, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Here’s a video from inside the hangar.

Here’s another look at the line waiting to get inside before the rally started.

Trump told attendees that they were meeting in hangars because of the pandemic. He also referenced Arnold Palmer, the golfer that the hanger is named after. “What a great guy he was,” Trump told the crowd.

During his speech, Trump criticized Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s measures against the coronavirus and called for him to lift the state’s restrictions.

Garrett Haake of NBC News reported that there were several hundred people in the hangar itself, with no space in between the seats. The hangar is an open-sided venue.

Haake added that although temperature checks and masks were required to get into the hangar, most people removed them once they were inside.

Scott Detrow of NPR reported that the parking lot was full three-and-a-half hours before the rally.

Julia Terruso of the Philly Inquirer noted on Twitter that the event was at capacity and there was a “big overflow crowd watching outside.”

The Overflow Crowd Outside Was Packed with Little Distancing

Thousands were in the overflow crowd because only several hundred had seats in the hangar itself. CBS Pittsburgh estimated that the total number of people who attended was in the thousands, including the overflow crowd and the people in the hangar.

Henry Rodgers of the conservative publication Daily Caller also estimated the outdoor crowd to be in the thousands.

Here’s another photo of the overflow crowd, shared by Trump’s Director of Press Communications.

During his speech, Trump noted that he believed America wouldn’t be safe under his competitor, Joe Biden. “No oils, no guns, no God,” Trump told the crowd. He also shared that he believed Biden would hurt fracking jobs in the region. “Joe Biden wants to surrender your jobs to China,” he claimed.

Trump also talked about statues being removed, the situation in Portland, the economy, and the Second Amendment.

You can see more photos from the rally below.

GettySupporters of US President Donald Trump cheer.

Trump had a confusing message about masks during the event. He advocated for wearing masks, but also poked fun at Biden for wearing masks as much as he does.

D.J. Rudd of CNN reported that Trump said he was “all for” wearing masks, but also said that Biden seemed to like masks almost too much. Trump said people should wear masks when close together and wash their hands, but added: “Did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him?”

GettyPresident Donald Trump addresses supporters.

GettyTrump supporters pledge allegiance.

GettyPresident Donald Trump addresses supporters.

Haake reported that Trump encouraged his supporters, again, to try to vote a second time if they weren’t sure their mail-in ballot was counted.

GettyPresident Donald Trump addresses supporters.

Trump spoke for about 90 minutes.

GettySome Trump supporters wear masks.

GettyTrump campaign private security halts a group of young adults that appear to be posing as fake Trump supporters.

As has become commonplace during Trump’s recent events, some people held “peaceful protest” signs.

For many, the rally concluded the end of a long day that started with arriving early to get a place in line.

GettyTrump supporters wait to enter a campaign event.

Trump’s next event is scheduled for North Carolina on September 8. That event will be at 7 p.m. Eastern at the Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

