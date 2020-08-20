How Many Attended Trump’s Old Forge, Pennsylvania Rally? See Crowd Photos

How Many Attended Trump’s Old Forge, Pennsylvania Rally? See Crowd Photos

Trump's Old Forge, Pennsylvania Rally

Getty Trump's Old Forge, Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump continued his series of unofficial rallies with an event in Old Forge, Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 20, that was attended by about 200 people, with up to thousands more gathered outside. He’s hosting the events as an alternative to the Democratic National Convention speeches. This event was held to contrast Joe Biden’s acceptance speech, which is taking place later the same day during the Democratic National Convention.

About 200 Attended the Event, with Hundreds to ‘Thousands’ More Outside

Trump's Pennsylvania rally

GettyTrump’s Pennsylvania rally

Trump latest mini-rally met in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, just 15 minutes from Joe Biden’s hometown, The Times reported. This event began at 3 p.m. local time at Mariotti Building Products, just hours outside Joe Biden’s childhood hometown of Scranton.

According to York Daily Record, there were more than 200 supporters in the lumberyard for his speech, along with hundreds lining the street outside the event. But other local sources put the number outside as being in the “thousands.” The event itself had to be limited to 250 people maximum, due to the state’s restrictions on outdoor gatherings, and photos showed some empty seats inside the event. But many more people were gathered outside.

GettyPresident Donald Trump greets supporters upon arrival at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania.

Jeff Horvath of the Scranton Times-Tribune attended the event. He shared the photo below of people outside the event and wrote: “Some scenes showing the massive gatherings of Trump supports, thousands of them, mostly donning Trump gear. Here’s what they said to me.”

He then shared this video of the people gathered outside the entrance to the rally.

Here’s another video, showing the crowd lined up outside the event. The line started forming around 7:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Crisp of Newsweek described the crowd outside as “hundreds of people.”

Here’s another video of the crowd that was outside.

Horvath reported that there was a mixture of people wearing masks and not wearing masks at the event, while the plastic chairs were spaced about six feet apart. Attendance for the outdoor event itself was limited to 250.

 

During his speech, Trump criticized Gov. Tom Wolf for the shutdown in the state, WGAL reported. Trump told the crowd: “He’s going to destroy your soul. You know what happens is depression, anxiety, problems with family members, drugs, heart attacks, obesity. I mean, what is he doing? It’s more dangerous than the virus.”

GettyA supporter of President Donald J. Trump awaits the start of his campaign rally.

Independent reported that Trump praised attendees for defying the state shutdown and social distancing rules. He said: “How did they all get out there? And they were not socially distanced, I can tell you. We’ll have to — on the way back, they’ll still be there. Because they’re incredible people.”

Here’s another video from the rally.

Trump Talked about Biden & the ‘Left Wing Mob’ During His Event

GettyTrump in Old Forge

During the rally, Trump said that Biden had left Scranton a long time ago, moving to Delaware as a child. Trump told the crowd: “He abandoned Scranton… I thought I would come here to explain it to you.”

Go Erie reported that Biden’s family left Scranton when his dad, a car dealership manager, couldn’t find work and they had to move in with Biden’s grandparents.

Trump referred to the Democrats as a “left wing mob” that must be stopped in November at the polls. He predicted that the stock market would crash if Biden was elected, and referred to Biden as a “puppet of the radical left.”

GettyPresident Donald Trump waves after speaking to supporters outside Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge.

Trump also said that he had a lot of success in Pennsylvania, increasing manufacturing jobs and the like.

A crowd of people greeted Trump when he arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, My Twin Tiers reported. The crowd had two life-sized cutouts of Trump’s head on a Rambo body, along with many welcoming signs, Politico reported.

Trump has not announced when his next event will be.

