When Is Trump’s Next Rally? See His Upcoming Schedule

President Donald Trump is hosting a number of unofficial rallies in the coming days. He has jokingly referred to them as “peaceful protests” during some of his speeches, and now some supporters hold “peaceful protest” signs during the events. Here’s a look at when and where the next events are.

Trump Is Speaking in Michigan on Thursday

Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday, September 10 in Freeland, Michigan. He’ll be at Avflight Saginaw at 8430 Garfield Road. The doors open at 4 p.m. Eastern and his speech begins at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Trump Is Speaking in Reno on Saturday

His next event after that is in Reno, Nevada on Saturday, September 12. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Pacific and his speech begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific. He’ll be at the Reno-Taho International Airport at 1880 Gentry Way.

He’s Speaking in Las Vegas on Sunday

Trump will next have an event on Sunday, September 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’ll be at Cirrus Aviation at 5050 Koval Lane. The doors open at 4 p.m. Pacific and he begins speaking at 7 p.m. Pacific.

His ‘Surrogates’ Are Speaking at Many Events This Week Too

Many other people are campaigning on Trump’s behalf in other locations this week.

Eric Trump is speaking in Panama City, Florida at 12:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday, September 9. He’ll be at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel on 9600 S. Thomas Drive.

Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at the Workers for Trump event in Freedom, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 9 at 3 p.m. Eastern. This is at the PennEnergy Resources Natural Gas Producing Well (No. B24.)

Donald Trump Jr. is speaking in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m. Central at the Duluth Entertainment Convention.

Eric Trump is then speaking on Wednesday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern in High Point, North Carolina. He’ll be speaking at A.A. Stables.

Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Mercedes Schlapp, and Katrina Pierson are hosting a Right the View! event on Wednesday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Next, Eric Trump is speaking at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 10 at an event in Washington, Pennsylvania at the American Legion Post 175.

Donald Trump, Jr. is speaking at a Make America Great Again event on Thursday, September 10 at 3 p.m. Eastern in Hendersonville, North Carolina. He’s speaking at Point Lookout Vineyards.

Lara Trump is speaking at a Make America Great Again event on Thursday, September 10 at 6 p.m. Central in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She’s speaking at InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Donald Trump, Jr. is speaking at a Make America Great Again event on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern in Lima, Ohio. A location for this event is not yet listed as of the time of publication.

There is also an Evangelicals for Trump: Pray for the Nation event on Thursday, September 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern with Pastor Jenetzen Franklin.

Ivanka Trump is not currently on the listed schedule.

It’s worth noting that Trump’s event page does not classify any of these events as official rallies. They are listed as featured events instead. Trump has joked at his recent event that these are “peaceful protests” rather than official rallies.

Trump’s most recent rally as of the time of publication was on September 8 in North Carolina.

