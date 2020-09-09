How Many Attended Trump’s North Carolina, Rally? See Crowd & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump hosted another unofficial rally on Tuesday, September 8. This one was in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Local media said thousands attended the event itself, and there were even more in an overflow space outside. Here’s a look at crowd photos, overflow photos and videos, and more details about how many people attended the event.

Thousands Attended the Winston-Salem Rally

The rally was held at the Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, NC. Once again, this wasn’t an official “rally” per se, but rather it was billed as a chance to see Trump deliver live remarks.

The Winston-Salem Journal Now reported that “thousands” turned out for Trump’s rally. The publication noted that the tarmac was set up for about 1,000 people. Here’s one photo of the massive crowd.

Trump just shouted, “If I am re-elected, the best is yet to come.” Followed by a crowd cheer. POTUS said he was told there are 15k people here. Number appears to be inflated, however, there are plenty of people without seats crowded together behind the media risers. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/UANxPQwdWF — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 8, 2020

DeJuan Hoggard of ABC 11 reported that the 15,000 number Trump quoted as attending was “inflated,” but there were indeed many people at the event, including people without seats crowded behind the media risers.

President Trump says he was told the crowd was 15,000 at his NC Rally at the airport. — Linda (@Atlantiso1) September 8, 2020

During the rally, Trump promised to remain energy independent, and he promised that the state would fully reopen its economy if he was re-elected.

There were long lines of people for hours before the event began, The Winston-Salem Journal Now reported. Herald Sun described the crowd as “packed” for seeing Trump.

Jonah Kaplan of ABC 11 said this was the largest crowd he had seen in North Carolina in many months, including while covering George Floyd protests and Reopen North Carolina protests.

Kaplan also shared that people attending had their temperature taken and were offered masks. Here’s a video of the crowd.

Ryan Nobles of CNN reported that the crowd had a mix of people wearing masks and not wearing masks.

If you are watching the President at home it may seem like there is a solid percentage of people wearing masks.

But take a broader look at the crowd and it tells a different story. pic.twitter.com/OjmwBD2nxz — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 8, 2020

Garrett Haake of MSNBC reported that crowds in North Carolina are supposed to be capped at 50 people for outdoor events, which this event was definitely surpassing. He said that although masks were encouraged, there were probably only about 10% of attendees wearing masks.

Hello from Winston-Salem, NC where hundreds await @realDonaldTrump at an outdoor rally. Attendees have their temperature checked as they arrive, & signs encourage mask-wearing. I’d say ~10% are wearing masks. No distancing to speak of. Outdoor events in NC are capped at 50 people pic.twitter.com/zKKMQa61v4 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 8, 2020

Haake confirmed what other reporters at the event said, believing there were several thousand at the event but not 15,000.

“I really believe these crowds are bigger than they were four years ago,” @realDonaldTrump says, after making fun of Biden for hosting small events. He says he was told there are 15,000 people here. (There are probably a few thousand, but not near that many imho) — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 8, 2020

The event is being referred to as a peaceful protest by Trump and attendees.

TRUMP: “We’ve decided to call all our rallies peaceful protests.” pic.twitter.com/v3jvWFGgOS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2020

A Large Overflow Crowd Also Attended the Event

While there were thousands in the event itself, there were also thousands in the overflow area who couldn’t get seats. Here’s one video of the overflow crowd.

Overflow crowd at North Carolina Trump rally pic.twitter.com/q8jt3pDzSq — Peaceful Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 8, 2020

Another look at the overflow crowd.

YUUUUUUGE overflow crowd at the Trump rally in Winston-Salem. pic.twitter.com/RapwmpiOMQ — EARLY VOTE IN PERSON🇺🇸 (@jennyjupite) September 8, 2020

And here’s another photo.

Overflow at the Trump rally in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/DCqH70Vzgh — 🇺🇸 Dawn Rising 🇺🇸 #SaveTheBabies (@DawnRising2) September 8, 2020

This video shows an overflow crowd about 90 minutes before Trump’s arrival.

👀Overflow crowd continues to grow here in Winston-Salem. About 90 min away from @realDonaldTrump. Mr. President, sir- are you watching?! North Carolina is pumped and ready! pic.twitter.com/EZuNFNIzwo — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 8, 2020

This video was also shared of the large overflow crowd.

Here are more photos from the rally.

The crowd behind Trump was packed for the rally in the photo below.

Trump addresses his crowd in the photo below.

In the photo below, a Trump supporter wears a dress with his name on it in large letters. Some people wore masks but many did not.

Trump has another event scheduled for tomorrow in Duluth, Minnesota. This one begins at 5 p.m. Central at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

