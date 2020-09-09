How Many Attended Trump’s North Carolina, Rally? See Crowd & Overflow Photos

Getty President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport.

President Donald Trump hosted another unofficial rally on Tuesday, September 8. This one was in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Local media said thousands attended the event itself, and there were even more in an overflow space outside. Here’s a look at crowd photos, overflow photos and videos, and more details about how many people attended the event.

Thousands Attended the Winston-Salem Rally

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally.

The rally was held at the Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, NC. Once again, this wasn’t an official “rally” per se, but rather it was billed as a chance to see Trump deliver live remarks.

The Winston-Salem Journal Now reported that “thousands” turned out for Trump’s rally. The publication noted that the tarmac was set up for about 1,000 people. Here’s one photo of the massive crowd.

DeJuan Hoggard of ABC 11 reported that the 15,000 number Trump quoted as attending was “inflated,” but there were indeed many people at the event, including people without seats crowded behind the media risers.

During the rally, Trump promised to remain energy independent, and he promised that the state would fully reopen its economy if he was re-elected.

There were long lines of people for hours before the event began, The Winston-Salem Journal Now reportedHerald Sun described the crowd as “packed” for seeing Trump.

GettyPeople wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump.

Jonah Kaplan of ABC 11 said this was the largest crowd he had seen in North Carolina in many months, including while covering George Floyd protests and Reopen North Carolina protests.

Kaplan also shared that people attending had their temperature taken and were offered masks. Here’s a video of the crowd.

Ryan Nobles of CNN reported that the crowd had a mix of people wearing masks and not wearing masks.

Garrett Haake of MSNBC reported that crowds in North Carolina are supposed to be capped at 50 people for outdoor events, which this event was definitely surpassing. He said that although masks were encouraged, there were probably only about 10% of attendees wearing masks.

Haake confirmed what other reporters at the event said, believing there were several thousand at the event but not 15,000.

The event is being referred to as a peaceful protest by Trump and attendees.

A Large Overflow Crowd Also Attended the Event

While there were thousands in the event itself, there were also thousands in the overflow area who couldn’t get seats. Here’s one video of the overflow crowd.

Another look at the overflow crowd.

And here’s another photo.

This video shows an overflow crowd about 90 minutes before Trump’s arrival.

This video was also shared of the large overflow crowd.

Here are more photos from the rally.

The crowd behind Trump was packed for the rally in the photo below.

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally.

Trump addresses his crowd in the photo below.

GettyPresident Donald Trump addresses supporters.

In the photo below, a Trump supporter wears a dress with his name on it in large letters. Some people wore masks but many did not.

GettyA Trump supporter wears a dress emblazoned with his name.

Trump has another event scheduled for tomorrow in Duluth, Minnesota. This one begins at 5 p.m. Central at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

