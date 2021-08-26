Abdul Rahman al-Logari: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Abdul Rahman al-Logari was named as the ISIS suicide bomber who killed 12 American service members in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to a tweet by Rita Katz, of Site Intelligence Group, which is well-known for its online efforts tracking terrorist groups.

Katz wrote on Twitter, “The ‘Amaq report states the fighter’s name is ‘Abdul Rahman al-Logari,’ and that he was able to get within five meters of American troops who were processing the documents of allied contractors and translators.” Some gave his name as Abdulrahman al-Logari.

U.S. General Kenneth McKenzie, speaking in a news conference on August 26, 2021, confirmed that 12 American service members were killed in the blast at Kabul airport, and another 15 American service members were wounded. Multiple Afghan civilian casualties were also reported; a second blast took place near a hotel.

1. ISIS Claimed Responsibility for the Attack, Katz Wrote

Katz tweeted that ISIS has now officially claimed responsibility for the attack. “#ISIS has now issued an official claim for the attack from its Khorasan Province,” she wrote. Site Intel Group wrote that “ISKP Claims Attack Near Hamid Karzai Airport.” ISKP stands for Islamic State Khorasan Province.

According to a report on ISKP from Stimson.org, writing on August 6, 2021, “Recent ISKP attacks have attained a new level of notoriety at a time when the group is assumed to be significantly weakened after it was pushed out of its bastions in eastern Afghanistan and with the arrests and or killings of its top leaders. However, ISKP remains capable of executing high profile attacks in the national capital Kabul with alarming lethality and sophistication.”

McKenzie also said that 15 American service members were wounded.

“We have put as many as 5,000 US service members at risk… it’s a noble mission. We have seen how dangerous it is. ISIS won’t deter us,” from completing the mission, he said.

The dead include 11 Marines and one Navy Medic, according to Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

John Kirby, the Pentagon Press Secretary, confirmed in a statement that “a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.” He did not release a number of fatalities.

2. The U.S. Embassy Had Warned of Airport Threats by ISIS

The deaths come the day after the U.S. Embassy warned stranded Americans not to go to the Hamid Karzai International Airport because of threats from ISIS, the Wall Street Journal reported the day before the attacks tore through the city.

“U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the alert said. according to the Journal. Officials have been warning that members of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State extremist group were trying to mount an attack on military personnel or civilians at the airport.

3. The Bombing Occurred at the Gate Where Service Members Were Physically Screening People Seeking to Enter the Airport, the General Said

McKenzie provided some details of how the attack unfolded.

“We are still investigating the exact circumstances. The attack occurred at a gate. At the gate we have to check people before they get onto the airfield. We have to make sure they aren’t carrying a bomb,” said McKenzie.

That required physical screening, he said.

In a news conference, McKenzie said that officials believe there are a little more than 1,000 US citizens still in Afghanistan. He said that “not everybody wants to leave…yesterday we brought in over 500 American citizens.”

There are unusual challenges and competing demands, he said. “Threat to our forces from ISIS=K is very real as we have seen today,” the general said. He said over 104,000 people have been screened.

4. The General Says the ISIS Threat Is Ongoing & ‘Extremely Real’

He said the threat from ISIS “is extremely real. We’ve been talking about this for several days… we believe it is their desire (ISIS) to continue those attacks. We expect those attacks to continue.” The U.S. is reaching out to the Taliban, he said.

“We are continuing to bring people onto the airfield,” he said. “we will continue to process, to float people out…We will coordinate very carefully.”

He said there are additional imminent threat “strings,” including the threat of rocket attacks.

“Our mission remains. We are still committed to flowing people out…” McKenzie repeated.

If we can find “who is associated with this, we will go after them,” he said.

“We are working to determine attribution… we are prepared to take action. 24/7, we are looking for them.”

The Taliban’s spokesman, who has an active Twitter page, wrote, “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security. The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

5. Political Criticism Erupted

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, was among strong criticism erupting against former President Joe Biden among conservatives. Some on the left have criticized former President Donald Trump for making a peace deal with the Taliban.

He also retweeted a post from John Parnell, a combat veteran and Republican Senate candidate, who wrote, “All of the horror we are seeing right now in Afghanistan is on @JoeBiden. The panicked surrender. The absurdity of relying on the Taliban to help evac our people. The betrayal of our citizens & our allies. The tragic loss of life. Everything. It didn’t have to be this way.”