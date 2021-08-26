12 U.S. Marines & Service Members Dead in Kabul, Afghanistan: Report

At least 12 U.S. Marines and service members are among the dead in the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 26, 2021, Fox News reported.

The dead include 11 Marines and one Navy Medic, according to Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin. Dozens of Americans are injured, she said. She wrote that the death toll of U.S. service members is likely to rise.

the Wall Street Journal initially reported that four U.S. Marines were among the dead in the blast outside the Kabul airport. But the death toll rose.

John Kirby, the Pentagon Press Secretary, confirmed in a statement that “a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.” He did not release a number of fatalities.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, in addition to the dead, three Marines were wounded.

The deaths come the day after the U.S. Embassy warned stranded Americans not to go to the Hamid Karzai International Airport because of threats from ISIS, the Wall Street Journal reported the day before the attacks tore through the city.

“U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the alert said. according to the Journal. Officials have been warning that members of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State extremist group were trying to mount an attack on military personnel or civilians at the airport.

The Wall Street Journal Reported That the U.S. Ambassador Told Staff About the Deaths

The newspaper reported that the report of four deaths came via the U.S. ambassador in Kabul who “told staff there that four U.S. Marines were killed in an explosion at the city’s airport and three wounded.”

The Wall Street Journal attributed the report to an unnamed U.S. official, not the ambassador himself.

The Taliban’s spokesman, who has an active Twitter page, wrote, “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security. The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, was among strong criticism erupting against former President Joe Biden among conservatives. He wrote, “So are we talking about impeachment yet? Asking for a friend who was impeached for a phone call but definitely wouldn’t strand thousands of American Civilians behind terrorist enemy lines! #BidenDisaster.” Some on the left have criticized former President Donald Trump for making a peace deal with the Taliban.

He also retweeted a post from John Parnell, a combat veteran and Republican Senate candidate, who wrote, “All of the horror we are seeing right now in Afghanistan is on @JoeBiden. The panicked surrender. The absurdity of relying on the Taliban to help evac our people. The betrayal of our citizens & our allies. The tragic loss of life. Everything. It didn’t have to be this way.”

Officials Confirmed That One Explosion Occurred at the Airport’s ‘Abbey Gate’

Kirby, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, tweeted, “We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”

At the time he wrote the tweet, though, it was unclear whether by referring to “casualties,” he meant deaths, injuries, or both.