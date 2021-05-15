‘Free Aiden Fucci’ Trolls Trash Victim Tristyn Bailey in Florida Case

Trolls who support accused teen killer Aiden Fucci have been writing awful posts online trashing victim Tristyn Bailey, the Jacksonville cheerleader the sheriff says was stabbed a “horrific” number of times.

“COMMUNITY ALERT RE SOCIAL MEDIA ACTIVITY IN REFERENCE TO THE TRISTYN BAILEY INVESTIGATION,” the Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page.

“First, we want to thank each of you for your continued efforts by sending in tips to us. We have gained valuable information and look into everything that is being sent. There are a number of accounts however that are using this case to try to gain fame and followers. Please know that these individuals had nothing to do with this incident. At this time, the below accounts have already been investigated and no longer need to be forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office.”

They gave this list:

WD_Conner

WD_Tyler

WD.Jayson

ATK.Jayson

Wd_jayson

They later added, “The additional accounts below have been investigated and no longer need to be forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office.

ATK.Kris

Ryan.the.finnesser

Carey_the_thuggg420.”

Social media has added a disturbing layer to the already chilling case from the start. A Snapchat selfie of Fucci, taken after Tristyn;s death, mentions the seventh-grade girl. And another teenager says he was falsely blamed online for the slaying despite having nothing to do with it.

Fucci is 14. Bailey was 13 and a classmate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Authorities Are Investigating the Internet Trolls

Internet trolls have swarmed the Internet with posts mocking Tristyn Bailey and claiming they were part of her death, according to social media posts. One post showed a bloody knife and some use the #FreeAiden, according to News4Jax.

Aidans classmates and friends are on Instagram posting #freeaiden and making memes about Tristyn. There are multiple social media accounts, and the St. John’s County Sheriffs office is aware of what is circulating. Here is a list of accounts to report. — v (@hobihogan) May 12, 2021

News4Jax reported that authorities are working to verify the identity of the trolls and have identified the following as verified troll accounts, “D_Conner, WD_Tyler, WD.Jayson, ATK.Jayson, Wd_jayson, ATK.Kris, Ryan.the.finnesser and Carey_the_thuggg420.”

I don’t know how some people wake up and choose to do this. Verified troll accounts have been making posts suggesting they are involved in the murder of Tristyn Bailey. The things they write are vile, one even posts a bloody knife to suggest it’s the murder weapon. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/SWAjDKgE7t — Makenzi Tayller 💙 (@KenziWinchester) May 15, 2021

Sheriff’s officials have said they believe Fucci acted alone. But the sheriff said, “We’re trying to figure out is this real, is this legit, is this coming from a person that’s a possible witness? We’re going to find out with every single lead.”

According to News4jax, it appears teens run the pages and they have taunted Bailey’s family and friends with “false claims.”

Levi Whitehouse, a 15 year old teen from Nashville involved in online gaming, told the television station that his pictures were used on the page but he had no clue about it and nothing to do with it.

Tristyn Was Discovered Stabbed to Death in a Wooded Area

#TristynBailey #justicefortristynbailey she was just a child!!!!! Aiden needs to be charged as an adult!! Along with his friends who are mocking Tristyn and saying she got what she deserved. This needs more attention!! pic.twitter.com/1B1M72TbI5 — rocky👸🏼🥂 (@RaquelTyo) May 11, 2021

Despite his young age, authorities released Fucci’s name due to the seriousness of the charges. It’s not yet clear whether he will be charged as an adult or a juvenile, though.

“We actually have arrested a suspect by the name of Aiden Fucci … a 14-year-old,” said St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick in a news conference. “He’s currently in custody with the Department of Juvenile Justice, charged with second-degree murder.”

Tristyn was reported missing early Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, and her body was found by a neighbor later that evening in the woods, Hardwick said. He told News4Jax that the teen was stabbed a “horrific…horrible” number of times and said, “This is a cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old young girl who did not deserve to die.” Hardwick said there was no chance it was an accident.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that the chief medical examiner determined that the cause of death was “sharp force trauma by stabbing. The manner of death is homicide.”

The Snapchat Photo Asks Whether Anyone Has ‘Seen Tristyn Lately’

Authorities are reviewing a Snapchat photo “showing a teenager in the back seat of a deputy’s cruiser,” according to News4Jax, which said police confirmed the teen in the photo is Fucci.

The news station reported that it was posted to Fucci’s Snapchat account. He is making a peace sign in the picture along with the caption, “Hey guys has inybody seen Tristyn lately.”

Asked about this at the press conference, Hardwick said, “I will say our real-time intelligence center really has captured all these videos as much as we can. We monitor it.”

Fucci had his first court appearance on May 11, 2021. His parents, Jason Fucci and Crystal Smith, were on the video call.

Judge reading 2nd degree murder charge to Aiden Fucci as he fights back tears. He is charged with the 2nd degree murder of #TristynBailey pic.twitter.com/k6jgfh113L — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 11, 2021

“Alright Mr. Fucci you’re charged with … second-degree murder, murder committed with a depraved mind but without premeditation,” Judge Michael Orfinger said during the hearing.

The motive is not clear.

