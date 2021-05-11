Aiden Fucci: Snapchat Photo Emerges in Tristyn Bailey Case

Aiden Fucci is a 14-year-old Florida boy who is accused of murdering 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey. A chilling Snapchat photo of Fucci, taken after Bailey’s death, mentions the 7th grade girl.

Despite his young age, authorities released Fucci’s name due to the seriousness of the charges.

“The suspect is under arrest. He is charged with second-degree murder,” said St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick in a news conference. “We have arrested a suspect by the name of Aiden Fucci, 14.”

The girl was reported missing early Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, and her body was found later that evening in the woods.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Snapchat Photo Asks Whether Anyone Has ‘Seen Tristyn Lately’

Authorities are reviewing a snapchat photo “showing a teenager in the back seat of a deputy’s cruiser,” according to News4Jax, which said police confirmed the teen in the photo is Fucci.

The television station reported that it was posted to Aiden Fucci’s Snapchat account.

He is making a peace sign in the picture along with the caption, “Hey guys has inybody (sic) seen Tristyn lately.”

Asked about this at the press conference, Hardwick said, “I will say our real-time intelligence center really has captured all these videos as much as we can. We monitor it. Unfortunately, with some of these things that are actually maybe you think is detrimental to the case actually help us to in the case and actually don’t actually hurt the case because we’re collecting this media.”

2. Bailey’s Body Was Located in a Wooded Area

Hardwick would not release the cause of death. However, he said that Bailey was last seen just after midnight. An extensive search resulted. By that evening, her body was found – in the woods nearby.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021, a resident “discovered Tristyn Bailey’s body that was actually located by a person in the neighborhood and called 911,” the sheriff said. “We went out there and recovered the body.”

The sheriff said, “We know the community is angry… they take this personal.”

He said the girl’s body was found in a wooded area and was clothed. The motive has not been released.

3. Fucci & Bailey Attended the Same School

The sheriff said both Fucci and Bailey “attended the same school,” but it hadn’t been verified yet if they were classmates. They both attended Patriot Oaks Academy. That’s a K-8 school located in St. Augustine, Florida.

The sheriff said “they grew up in the same neighborhood.”

“These kids went to the same school together,” Hardwick said.

He said there are “no further threats” to the community. Hardwick said there are a lot of witnesses. “The investigative team is out there interviewing all kinds of witnesses,” he said. “We have a suspect in custody. That is the only suspect that had to do with the death of Tristyn.”

4. Bailey Was a Beloved Cheerleader in the Community

Bailey was a beloved cheerleader. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved athlete and friend, Tristyn Bailey,” wrote Infinity All Stars cheer team on Instagram.

“We ask for our Infinity family to pray for comfort, strength and understanding for Tristyn’s family and all of the athletes from our gym. This is just absolutely devastating for everyone who knew and loved her.”

Loved ones took to social media when Bailey was still missing. “Tristyn Bailey, 13 years old, 7th grade POA left her home last night and has not been heard from since… love this kid like my own. We are heartbroken to not know where she is,” a woman wrote on Facebook.

Tristyn filled her Instagram page with photos of her doing cheerleading. One photo showed cheerleaders with a trophy and another mentioned Homecoming.

5. Authorities Searched a Pond Near Where Tristyn Was Found

Loved ones of St. Johns County teen Tristyn Bailey, 13, are gathering at Infinity Allstars Cheerleading & Dance Gym in Jacksonville Beach to honor her life and memory. @SJSOPIO says Aiden Fucci, 14, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/1MdPAWnZfS — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) May 10, 2021

According to News4Jax, authorities searched a pond “near a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood near where Bailey was found” on Monday evening.

A diver brought an item to the surface, but it’s not clear what it was.