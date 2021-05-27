WATCH: Cruise Ship Passengers Spot Gigantic Shark [Video]

Singer Alex Albrecht caught a startling scene on TikTok as a gigantic shark swam passed a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Watch the video here or later in this post.

“Sailed six weeks in the atlantic saw this big f****** shark,” he captioned the video, posted Tuesday, May 26, 2021.

Albrecht has a high perch as he films the shark while onlookers on the deck of the cruise ship scream. The brief video had more than 37 million views two days after it was posted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Questioned Whether the Gigantic Shark Was a Megalodon, a Prehistoric Shark

Passengers on the cruise ship strained to get a better look as the shark made a wide circle around the boat, leaning onto the railing. Many were screaming, some said “Woah” and “Oh my God.” Albrecht was silent for the first few seconds of filming, then says, “Holy f***.”

“Isn’t that megalodon?” one person commented on the TikTok video.

The extinct shark species was the largest fish that ever lived, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica. The shark’s name stems from two Greek words, meaning “big tooth.”

Scientists disagree on how big the shark really was, judging its size from fossil records. Some say it reached about 60 feet in length, while other scientists contend it exceeded 80 feet, the encyclopedia says.

@.alex.albrecht Sailed six weeks in the atlantic saw this big fucking shark ♬ original sound – Alex Albrecht

