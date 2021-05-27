WATCH: Cruise Ship Passengers Spot Gigantic Shark [Video]

Singer Alex Albrecht caught a startling scene on TikTok as a gigantic shark swam passed a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Watch the video here or later in this post.
“Sailed six weeks in the atlantic saw this big f****** shark,” he captioned the video, posted Tuesday, May 26, 2021.
Albrecht has a high perch as he films the shark while onlookers on the deck of the cruise ship scream. The brief video had more than 37 million views two days after it was posted.
Here’s what you need to know:
Some Questioned Whether the Gigantic Shark Was a Megalodon, a Prehistoric Shark
Passengers on the cruise ship strained to get a better look as the shark made a wide circle around the boat, leaning onto the railing. Many were screaming, some said “Woah” and “Oh my God.” Albrecht was silent for the first few seconds of filming, then says, “Holy f***.”
“Isn’t that megalodon?” one person commented on the TikTok video.
The extinct shark species was the largest fish that ever lived, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica. The shark’s name stems from two Greek words, meaning “big tooth.”
Scientists disagree on how big the shark really was, judging its size from fossil records. Some say it reached about 60 feet in length, while other scientists contend it exceeded 80 feet, the encyclopedia says.
Megalodon was the largest fish ever known, a designation based on discoveries of hundreds of fossil teeth and a handful of vertebrae. Tooth-shape similarities between megalodon and modern great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) suggest that the two species may have been close relatives, and thus megalodon likely resembled that species in appearance—that is, as a bulky torpedo-shaped fish with a conical snout, large pectoral and dorsal fins, and a strong crescent-shaped tail. Estimates of body length are calculated using the statistical relationship between the size of megalodon’s fossil teeth and the teeth and body mass of modern white sharks and other living relatives. This data suggests that mature adult megalodons had a mean length of 10.2 metres (about 33.5 feet), the largest specimens measuring 17.9 metres (58.7 feet) long. Some scientists, however, contend that the largest forms may have measured up to 25 metres (82 feet) long. Studies estimate that adult body mass ranged from roughly 30 metric tons (1 metric ton = 1,000 kg; about 66,000 pounds) to more than 65 metric tons (about 143,000 pounds), adult females being larger (in both length and mass) than adult males.