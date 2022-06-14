Alicia Kenny, Missing Loveland, Ohio Woman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alicia Kenny is a missing Loveland, Ohio woman. The 23 year old was reported missing when she did not return home from a nature walk, police said.

Kenny is 5-feet 1-inch tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, Loveland Police said. She was last seen Saturday evening, June 11, 2022 near near Lebanon Road in Loveland. Police said she was wearing dark pants, a white shirt and sandals. Authorities asked anyone with information on her disappearance to call Northeast Communications at 513-677-7000.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kenny’s Mom, Marcy, Said She Is ‘Barely Holding On’

Kenny’s mother, Marcy, spoke to Fox 19 about her daughter’s disappearance, and said she has not slept since her daughter went missing. She told the news outlet she is “barely hanging on.”

“The fear, the fear… there’s a lot of fear,” she told Fox.

Loved ones shared recent pictures of Kenny on social media, highlighting her tattoos as ways to identify her. On one forearm, she has a tattoo with script reading “In Spirit and in Truth,” along with a cross. On her left shoulder, she has a large tattoo of a tiger.

2. Kenny Frequented Parks & She Often Shared Bible Verses on Social Media

Police said that Kenny was frequently seen in parks. She did not have her own vehicle, they said.

Kenny’s Facebook page included frequent positive messages, including Bible verses, photos from a friend’s wedding, and a birthday post for a woman she described as her “second mother.”

“Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a very special woman in my life!” she wrote. “…you are such a huge blessing to everyone around you! You make the world a better place with your kindness, positivity, and LOVE that is contagious!🥰 I am so blessed to know you and your beautiful family. You have loved me and treated me like a daughter and I look at you like a second mother. Thank you for being you!!! Have an amazing day.”

“I can’t believe I never saw this. You are such a sweet girl and truly a good person,” the woman wrote in response. “We love you.”

Kenny wrote another Facebook post, congratulating her “two favorite lovebirds” on their wedding.

“here’s to your happily ever after,” she wrote. “#theydid.”

3. Kenny Called Some Friends to Pick Her Up Shortly Before Her Disappearance

Kenny’s mother, Marcy, told Fox 19 that her daughter had made several phone calls before her disappearance, asking friends to pick her up.

“On Saturday, she did try to contact people to pick her up, because she doesn’t drive. She asked them to come pick her up from Loveland, and nobody would, and now she’s gone,” she told the news outlet.

Fox 19 reported on the evening of June 14, 2022, that agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were called in to help local police in their investigation.

4. Her Backpack, ID & Wallet Were Found & Turned in to Police

A delivery driver found Kenny’s backpack along his route and turned it in to police, according to Fox 19. However, he was unable to tell authorities where he found it, saying it was somewhere along his route.

Kenny’s mother said she could not come up with any explanation for why her daughter would leave her backpack willingly.

“There’s no scenario that I can think of that she would leave her backpack,” she told the news outlet. “…Everything is now separated from her… so, for two days she’s been out there with just the clothes on her back.”

5. ‘We Need You Home,’ Family & Friends Wrote on Social Media

A woman who described herself in a Facebook post as Kenny’s ‘lifetime bestie,” was one of many loved ones spreading the word of the young woman’s disappearance.

“most recent pics of Alicia Kenny , please everyone keep your eyes out for my lifetime bestie. she knows to call me when she needs me so please if anyone talks or sees her,” she wrote. “i will be there in a heartbeat.”

“LICIA WE NEED YOU,” she wrote in another post. “please everyone don’t stop sharing or looking. she is so loved.”

Another friend wrote a post saying that if the story is shared enough, information will be revealed.

“Pls don’t stop looking!!!!! She is out there somewhere. Somebody knows something about her whereabouts. Keep sharing,” she wrote. “Alicia Kenny – we all love you & just want you home safe. you are greater than anything you are going through, anything life throws at you. I promise it will all be ok, just pls come home!!!!!”

