Alison Lewandowski, Corey Lewandowski’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alison Lewandowski is the wife of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and a 9/11 widow.

Over the years, Corey Lewandowski has been accused of having a romantic affair with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, most recently in Daily Mail. With rumors circulating that Noem could be on Trump’s short list for VP if he earns the Republican nomination, the accusations have resurfaced.

Noem denied them in a 2021 post on X, saying she loves her husband, Bryon Noem. “These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” she wrote then. “I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help. I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@GovKristiNoem) September 29, 2021

According to his LinkedIn page, Corey Lewandowski is a senior political advisor to Trump.

1. Alison Lewandowski’s First Husband, Brian Kinney, Died on United Flight 175 in the September 11, 2001, Terrorist Attacks

Corey Lewandowski is Alison’s second husband. Her first husband, Brian Kinney, died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on United Flight 175, which was the second plane to strike the World Trade Center in New York.

An article by the University of Massachusetts – Lowell described how Alison attended a memorial for Kinney. “We lived just down the street and used to come here for gas,” she told the university publication, which said Brian Kinney’s family had run a local service station. “I made sure to be on those trips, to check out the cute boy who worked there.”

According to an article on him in The New York Times, Brian Kinney worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston, Massachusetts, at the time of his death. The article says:

Decades earlier, Alison Hardy’s father had worked at Kinney’s. When she was 14, her father said she could cash her paychecks there. Brian wasn’t yet allowed to handle money, but his father made an exception for Alison, so Brian had an excuse to talk with her when she came by. They married in 1998, settled in Lowell, visited their families weekly, planned to start their own.

He was 28 when he died, on his way to California to visit a client, the article says. According to the Nashua Telegraph, Kinney was described by his high school baseball coach as a “truly dedicated student-athlete, a respected leader, a kind soul and a friend to all who had the pleasure to meet him.”

2. Corey Lewandowski First Met Alison Lewandowski When She Was in the 8th Grade & He Was a High School Freshman

In 2015, Corey Lewandowski spoke about his wife and family to New Hampshire Business Review.

He said it was tough balancing family time with the then demands of the campaign trail.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve had the privilege of being married for more than a decade, which is important. I’ve got four great kids between the ages of 4 and 9 in the Windham school system,” he told the publication. “The tough part is my job is in New York, and if it’s not in New York, I’ll give you an example. Next week we’ll be in Illinois, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Iowa, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Massachusetts and then South Carolina.”

According to that interview, Lewandowski said: “So, the life/work family balance is a difficult thing, but my wife understands it. I mean, I’ve known my wife for 28 years, so this is not a new phenomenon. I’ve known her since she was in 8th grade and I was a freshman in high school.”

He continued: “When you have a great support system at home, it makes your job a lot easier. While I know it’s difficult on her and the kids, they understand what we’re trying to accomplish here is very, very important for the future generations.”

3. Corey Lewandowski & Kristi Noem Were Accused of Having an Affair in Media Reports

In August 2023, the New York Post and UK Daily Mail both accused Noem and Corey Lewandowski of engaging in a lengthy affair. Noem is also married with children.

The Post story accused the pair of “making out at a hotel bar during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.” Other people told the Post they saw Noem sitting on Lewandowski’s lap on another occasion.

The Post reported, via anonymous source, that Noem’s husband Bryon had moved out of the governor’s mansion two years before.

Lewandowski did not comment to the Post, but Noem’s spokesperson told Daily Mail, “This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States.”

The spokesperson added: “As Governor Noem said during that endorsement speech: ‘Yes, I will be attacked for speaking the truth to all of you tonight. Yes, I expect Joe Biden, these candidates, their political operatives, and the media will perpetuate ugly, hateful misinformation in an attempt to destroy me and my family because of my opinions. It’s nothing new. I’m getting used to it, honestly.’”

4. Alison Lewandowski Has Worked as a Teacher

According to the UK Sun, Alison Lewandowski “is a teacher born in 1974 in Massachusetts.”

The site reported that she “went to Lowell Catholic High School before studying at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.”

Alison and Corey Lewandowski have three sons and a daughter together, the UK Sun reported. The family lives in Windham, New Hampshire, according to public records.

5. Corey Lewandowski, Who Has a History of Working on Conservative Political Issues, Has Been Embroiled in a Series of Controversies Over the Years

Before working for Trump’s campaign, Corey Lewandowski worked for the conservative group Americans for Prosperity, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was also public affairs director for a company, executive director of the New England Seafood Producers Association and campaign manager for a Republican New Hampshire candidate for U.S. Senate.

He has a degree from the Naval War college, a master’s degree in political science from American University, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

He has been embroiled in a number of other scandals throughout the years, including, according to the New York Post, accusations that he battered a Breitbart reporter, which were dropped; singer Joy Villa accused him of slapping her backside at a holiday party; he was accused of engaging in a relationship with Trump’s communications director Hope Hicks; and he was accused by the wife of a GOP donor of asking for her hotel room number and making “inappropriate comments about his genitals” to her.

