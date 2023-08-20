Johnny Depp Today in 2023: Where is the Actor Now?

Johnny Depp is back in the public’s imagination with a new Netflix documentary chronicling his Virginia defamation trial against Amber Heard.

That has a lot of people wondering where Depp is today in August 2023. What is Depp doing now?

In June 2022, Depp wrote on Instagram, after the court case ended in Virginia,

To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you.

He has been very busy with commercial and artistic projects since that time, although his private life has been less public.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnny Depp Bought an Estate With a Dairy Farm in Somerset, England

One of the many things I love about Britain is that everywhere you go there is history and buildings with great character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour – without going over the top. – Johnny Depp on living in Somerset, England 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EkhXDPOPwu — Sir Walter Raleigh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NxlAnglo) March 31, 2023

In June 2023, Hello Magazine reported that Depp had purchased a home in Somerset, England.

The magazine described the estate as a “12 bedroom property” that “sits on a 850-acre estate which features a walled garden and even has its own dairy farm onsite.”

Depp told Somerset Life that he moved to Somerset in March 2023, saying, “I just love places with character.”

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person,” Johnny told Somerset Life, according to Hello. “That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

Johnny Depp Starred in a Movie About a French King & Became an Ambassador for the Fragrance Dior

Play

Depp is working as an “Ambassador of the Dior Sauvage fragrance,” according to an Instagram post, which says he has hit the red carpet in that capacity.

He was in Cannes for the premiere of the film, “Jeanne Du Barry,” according to his Instagram page. He has also toured with his band, according to his Instagram page.

In the movie “Jeanne Du Barry,” Depp plays King Louis XV, according to Hello Magazine, which reported that it was his first film since the trial and in three years.

However, the band, Hollywood Vampires, currently lists no tour dates on its website.

In July 2022, he wrote on Instagram, “What a ride!!! We are so grateful to everyone who came out to see us play!!! Our deepest gratitude to our phenomenal band and our brilliant, beloved crew!!! For now, we rest but we will be back!!! Love Jeff & Johnny X.”

Johnny Depp’s most recent Instagram post on July 20, 2023, says he had unveailed ‘Five’, described as “a time-limited edition available for 13 days, a number significant to him. In an intimate interview, he tells the story behind the creation of this work as a means of creative healing.​⁠”

⁠

The post continues: “The original reference for the art is a still for a shoot for Dior’s ‘Sauvage’, directed by Jean- Baptiste Mondino. He chose this image in honor of Dior and the support they’ve always shown him.”

⁠

On June 30, he appeared in a trailer video for the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Johnny Depp Briefly Dated an Attorney Named Joelle Rich, But He’s Kept His Private Life Quiet Since That Time

Johnny Depp dating lawyer Joelle Rich https://t.co/RjLgSbma93 pic.twitter.com/UzzIfqzORI — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2022

Depp’s personal life has been kept under wraps, a far cry from the days when he spoke about his love for actress Winona Ryder or battled with Amber Heard.

According to People Magazine, a source confirmed that Depp and attorney Joelle Rich were dating. “They are dating but it’s not serious,” the source told People, but the pair broke up two months later, the magazine reported.

People Magazine reported that Rich had worked with Depp on his 2020 U.K. libel trial, but she was not involved in the Virginia court proceedings, although she did attend them to show support for Depp.

However, another source told US Magazine, “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.” US Magazine reported that Rich was married with two children when she started dating Depp but was seeking a divorce.

However, it appears the couple is no longer together. According to Parade, Rich and Depp broke up in November 2022.

For her part, Heard is living in Spain with her daughter and embarking on several movie projects.

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband