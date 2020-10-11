Amy Thorn Johnson: Nurse Who Spoke at RNC Charged in West Virginia Shooting

Amy Thorn Johnson, a nurse who was recognized at the Republican National Convention in August, has been named as a suspect in a West Virginia shooting. WSAZ reported that 39-year-old Amy Thorn is charged by Williamson Police with malicious wounding in the shooting of Jonda Whitt in Williamson, West Virginia.

The outlet confirmed that the suspect, Amy Thorn, is also known as Amy Johnson and Amy Ford, and is the same woman who was recognized at the Republican National Convention in August. The Williamson police chief, Grady Dotson, confirmed her identity, telling WCHS, “Amy is well-known around the area for her participation and going over to the RNC committee and a nurse that was helping out with the coronavirus and was on the front line.”

The shooting victim, Whitt, has undergone surgery and Williamson police told WSAZ that she is expected to make a full recovery. The outlet first reported that the shooting took place on Thursday evening at around 5 p.m. on Vinson Street.

Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson told WCHS, “Through the investigation we came to find out that two females got into a verbal argument, turning into one of the females getting a gun. She did shoot the victim one time in the abdomen area.” Johnson told police in a statement that she shot Whitt in self-defense and she is now released from jail on bond.

Johnson Spoke at the Republican National Convention in August About President Trump’s Response to the Pandemic

Johnson, who worked as a relief nurse in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, praised the Trump administration's actions on telehealth services.

Johnson was invited to speak at the White House during the COVID-19 pandemic after she made headlines for her decision to travel to New York City and help patients in the affected city. She was then given a speaking role at the Republican National Convention this past August, where she spoke about Trump’s COVID-19 response. In the video, available at the top of this section, she says, “President Trump recognized the threat this virus presented for all Americans early on and made rapid policy changes.”

Johnson spoke about the increased accessibility to telehealth services since the start of COVID-19 and the possibility of video visits between patients and their families.

“As a healthcare professional I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID-19,” she said in her 3-minute long speech.

Johnson Made Headlines When She Deployed to New York City & Texas at the Height of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Johnson deployed to New York City at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in response to officials’ call for more health care professionals in that city. At the time, Johnson told WSAZ (as Amy Ford), “I just felt like my services were needed more in New York than home at this time.” She was assigned to an intensive care unit in Brooklyn, “roughly about 630 beds,” she told the outlet. “They had three intensive care units to start with, and they converted another area to a fourth intensive care unit to hold patients who are on ventilators. The rest of the hospital is primarily all COVID-19 patients.”

Johnson posted a video on Facebook in April sharing her experiences in New York City and urging people to social distancing. The emotional video was widely viewed and shared, with thousands of reactions and comments.

She was invited to an event at the White House in May, where she told Trump and the rest of the crowd, “This experience has been one of the most emotionally challenging things that I’ve ever been through, but it has made me a better person in the end,” Williamson Daily News reported.

Johnson has been a registered nurse for 17 years, according to her RNC speech. Her Facebook profile indicates that she’s worked at Trinity Health Care Services of Mingo since March 2019. She obtained her nursing degree at West Virginia University, which she attended from 2004 to 2006.

