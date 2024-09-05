Andy Cohen Lists His $14 Million NYC Duplex With Celebrity Realtor: PHOTOS

Andy Cohen is ready to let go of the one-of-a kind West Village apartment that he has owned since 2003.

According to a press release obtained by Heavy, the “Watch What Happens Live” host enlisted celebrity broker Ryan Serhant (“Million Dollar Listing”) to sell his 3,500-square-foot apartment that is made up of several properties within a Bing & Bing building.

Cohen’s expansive apartment is listed for $14 million, per The New York Times. The listing is not live yet, but the property is expected to hit the market in September 2024.

Andy Cohen’s Dream Home Was Years in the Making

Cohen’s listing with SERHANT Real Estate features three bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a nanny’s quarters and office. Other highlights include two fireplaces and 25 windows for city views. The home is comprised of four units that Cohen bought over a period of time as they became available in the building.

According to 6sqft New York City, Cohen first bought a studio in the 2 Horatio Street building in 2003, then added a two-bedroom unit to it 2010 and a two-bedroom apartment in 2014. He finished things off in 2015 with the addition of another studio.

Cohen constructed the unique digs by hiring architect Gordon Kahn to connect the units, he told Elle Decor in 2017. Of an open staircase that connects the once separate spaces on two floors, Cohen told the outlet, “It’s Gordon’s triumph.”

In September 2024, Serhant told People magazine that the home is both “beautiful” and “completely functional” with “more storage” than could be imagined in a West Village property.

“It took Andy nearly two decades to make this place what it is today, by combining four homes which is what makes it so special,” Serhant said in a statement. “Opportunities like this don’t just happen in New York City. Whoever buys this home is truly getting a once-in-a-lifetime deal.”

Andy Cohen Talked About Selling His ‘Dream’ Apartment on WWHL

Cohen previously referred to the pad as his “dream apartment.” In July 2024, Serhant was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” when Cohen spilled the news about the impending listing.

“Guess who’s selling my New York City apartment — my dream apartment,” Cohen announced. “Ryan Serhant is selling my apartment… Ryan’s going to be listing it this fall, I think?”

Serhant cheekily pulled out a listing agreement, to which Cohen asked him, “Are you, like, jacking up your commission for me?”

Serhant told the New York Times that he previously pitched a brokerage deal to Cohen after becoming friendly with him through his Bravo real estate show. Of the apartment, he said he told Cohen, “Whenever you are willing to part with this, even if I have to pull it from your grip, please let me know.”

“It’s one of those treasures that you wait your whole career for to find something like this that you get to bring to market and sell,” Serhant added. “Because it’s a one of one.”

In 2022, Cohen signed a contract to buy a two-story New York City penthouse, The New York Post reported. The $18.3 million apartment is just a few minutes away from his West Village duplex.

Cohen told the New York Times that the penthouse purchase was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that he “had to take.”

In December 2023, he teased his real estate dealings during an appearance on the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast. At the time, Cohen told pal Bruce Bozzi he was “figuring out [his] real estate” and “working in a new apartment in the city.”