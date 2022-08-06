Anne Heche Today: Health Update Following Fiery Car Accident

Anne Heche is expected to survive after a fiery crash left her severely burned. Her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, told the New York Post that Heche, 53, will likely “pull through.”

The Post reported Heche is intubated and remains in critical condition Saturday, August 6, 2022, the day after the crash. She was driving a blue Mini Cooper in Los Angeles Friday night, when she slammed into a garage, backed up and then careened into another house, causing her car to explode.

Jane told the Daily Mail in a statement that he was praying for Heche. He said he was grateful that there were no additional injuries.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation Thank God no one else was hurt,” Jane told the Daily Mail.