Massachusetts ‘Future’ Nurse Dies in Murder-Suicide Inside Haverhill Home, DA Says

Loren Marino and Austin Amaral were identified as the two people who were found shot to death inside a Haverhill, Massachusetts, home on March 3, in what the district attorney is calling a murder-suicide.

According to a news release from the Essex District Attorney, the identities of “two individuals found deceased in a Haverhill home on Sunday evening” March 3 were confirmed.

On March 3, shortly before 6 p.m., officers from the Haverhill Police Department responded to 195 Broadway in Haverhill “for a well-being check.”

Upon arrival, officers “located 24-year-old Loren Marino of Haverhill and 24-year-old Austin Amaral of North Providence, Rhode Island. Both individuals were deceased from shot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.”

The preliminary investigation “suggests that the two decedents had been in a dating relationship,” the release says. It says the investigative “remains active and ongoing.”

The Facebook Page of Loren Marino Describes Her as a ‘Future RN’

Marino’s Facebook page describes her as “Future RN 💉” and says she lived in Providence, Rhode Island and was from east Providence, Rhode Island. She was in a “relationship with Austin Amaral,” her page says.

She was looking forward to the future. “Going into the new year with such a great blessing!! So proud of myself. Hard work really does pay off ❤️❤️❤️ Say hello to a new owner of a 2023 grand Cherokee!!!” Marino wrote on Facebook in December 2023.

She shared many photos of her dogs, writing, “Happy national doggy day to my babies !!!!! These two are the best thing that could’ve happened to me and I’m so happy to have them in my life !!!! My sunshine doesn’t come from the sky but comes from the love in my dogs eyes !!!”

Marino’s page linked to Amaral’s, but there were no photos or posts visible on his Facebook page.

Tributes Flowed for Loren Marino, With Her Brother Calling Her ‘Loyal to a Fault’ & ‘as Beautiful as a Bouquet of Flowers’

Gary Levesque Jr. wrote on Facebook, “My sweet sister Loren Marino, you were such a bright light in this world. Tough as nails, sharp as a tack, loyal to a fault, and as beautiful as a bouquet of flowers. We will miss you daily, I will never understand the senseless act that took you from us. I will celebrate you and carry you with me everyday. Love you kid.”

He added in another post, “Please help find a good home for my sisters dogs(bonded pair) !”

Jess Costa wrote, “Meet Darla(4 years old) and Spanky (2 years old) they belong to my cousin that we tragically lost last night to a senseless act. Dolla and Sparky were her kids, absolutely adored by her, and now we need help finding them someone that can give them the same. I have 4 dogs here already and really can’t take them but I will if I have to. ” The post is now captioned, “♥️SAFE AND PLACED♥️”

A woman wrote, “I wanna take this moment to say nothing I can ever say will make things feel better or ok… I been sitting around trying to find the words but no matter how many times I try it doesn’t get any easier it is still a shock to me that I am writing this right now … but yesterday we all lost a very great person with a great soul one of my very best friends.”

Another family member wrote, “Absolutely devastated to have to write about the passing of my little cousin Loren Marino. Her life was tragically cut short by the hands of a coward. She will be remembered for her strong, goofy, independent personality that everyone knew and loved. She will be missed everyday. Our family will forever be incomplete.”

