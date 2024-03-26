Baltimore Bridge Dispatch Audio Shows Police Had About 100 Seconds to Stop Traffic

Dispatch audio from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police captures the short time frame authorities had to stop traffic from entering the Baltimore, Maryland, Francis Scott Key bridge as a cargo ship careened toward it.

In fact, the audio shows, they had about 100 seconds to do so before the ship collapsed, sending people on it hurtling into the water. Although they did manage to stop traffic, likely saving lives, they did not have enough time to notify the crew that was working on the bridge repairing potholes. You can listen to the audio below.

Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld said there were eight construction workers on the bridge repairing potholes. Six remain missing, he said, and two were rescued. Wiedefeld said it is unknown how many vehicles were on the bridge when it collapsed.

The audio was posted by Dave Statter of Statter 911.

“As I shared as this tragedy unfolded early this morning there was a warning that Maryland Governor Wes Moore now confirms saved lives,” Statter wrote on X, sharing the audio. “This is the radio traffic from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police stopping traffic on the Key Bridge after being warned the approaching ship lost steering. Watch the time checks as you listen. They only had about 100 seconds before the bridge collapsed.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Baltimore Bridge Dispatch Audio Shows That Police Did Manage to Stop Traffic

The audio shows the limited time authorities had to get the crew off the bridge.

“I need one of you guys on the south side, one of you guys on the north side. Hold all traffic on the Key bridge. There's a ship approaching that just lost their steering. So until that’s under control, we have to stop all traffic,” a man said in the dispatch audio.

A man responds, “I’m en route to the south side.”

“I’m holding traffic now. I was driving, but we stopped prior to the bridge. So, I’ll have all traffic stopped.”

“10-4. Is there a crew at work on the bridge right now?” the first man said.

The response is hard to make out.

“Yeah, if we can stop traffic. Just make sure no one’s on the bridge right now. I’m not sure if there’s a crew up there, you might want to notify whoever the foreman is to see if we can get him off the bridge temporarily.”

“10-4. Once the other unit gets here, I’ll ride up on the bridge. All interlude traffic at this time.” He said workers on the bridge would be notified.

“All traffic stopped at this time. Once you get here” he said he’d notify the foreman.

“The whole bridge just fell down,” a man said. “The whole bridge just collapsed.”

“Do we know if all traffic was stopped?” a man said.

“I can’t get to the other side sir. The bridge is down,” another man said, adding that they need to contact other authorities to stop all traffic on the other side.

“I’m holding all traffic northbound,” a man says.

The Governor Confirmed That Traffic Was Stopped on the Bridge, Indicating the Action Saved Lives

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said in a news conference that “our response teams are doing everything in our power” to rescue victims. He said so far the evidence “points to an accident,” and there is “no credible evidence” of a terrorist attack. He said there were construction workers “on the Key bridge.”

Moore said a Mayday was issued and traffic was stopped on the bridge before the collapse. According to Moore, many of the vehicles were stopped “before they got on the bridge, which saved lives.”

The victims’ names have not been released yet.

