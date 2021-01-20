WATCH & READ: Joe Biden’s Inauguration Speech [VIDEO & TRANSCIPT]

President Joe Biden set out to deliver the speech of his life after taking the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States. Biden has been sworn in amid an atmosphere of bitter political division as well as national fatigue over the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden had been expected to share a message of unity and hope. He also planned to appeal directly to the 47% of voters who cast their ballots for President Donald Trump. In an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Biden’s incoming communications director, Kate Bedingfield explained that her boss would “work to try to turn the page on the divisiveness and the hatred over the last four years and really lay out a positive, optimistic vision for the country, and lay out a way — lay out a path forward that really calls on all of us to work together.”

According to CBS News, Biden had a trusted team around him to help craft the inaugural address. He reportedly received input from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens, senior counselor Mike Donilon and speechwriting director Vinay Reddy.

A standalone video of Biden’s inaugural address is embedded below and available here. The transcript of the prepared speech will be added as soon as it is available.

