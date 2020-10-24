WATCH: Video of ‘Borat’ Traffic Stop Released by Georgia Cops

Although President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani was among those to fall victim to Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest pranks in his second “Borat” movie, a couple of Georgia cops were not so unfortunate.

Lilburn Police Department officers in January of this year responded to a “suspicious person” call, The Smoking Gun first reported. A call record obtained by the outlet described the January 27 event as: “driver is dressed as Borat claiming to be from Uzbekistan.”

An officer said the driver showed a valid California license and didn’t appear to “display any mental issues,” The Smoking Gun continued. He noted that the encounter “appears to be some sort of prank or hidden camera show.”

Cohen recently launched the sequel to his original mockumentary, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, for streaming on Amazon Prime, according to USA Today. Borat comes back as a “wildly uncouth reporter” who journeys to America with his teenage daughter, played by Maria Bakalova, the outlet said.

The movie, filmed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, pranks “unsuspecting participants, usually of the Republican persuasion,” the USA Today reported.

“At least Cohen is aiming really high this time, right at folks who work in the White House,” it continued.

While the trailer for Cohen’s sequel features only a clip of the Georgia traffic stop, an officer’s body-worn camera shows the 13-minute interaction in its hilarious entirety.

Lilburn Police Department Officers Responded to a ‘Suspicious Person’ Call on January 27

Borat recorded on cop's body-worn cameraDressed as "Borat," Sacha Baron Cohen didn't fool a pair of cops who encountered the comedian on a street in Lilburn, Georgia in late-January 2020. 2020-10-21T22:51:24Z

Two Lilburn Police Department officers responded to a “suspicious person” call from an anonymous person on January 27, The Smoking Gun reported.

Officers Alvey Lamb and Daniel Bride found a yellow truck with an empty horse trailer, police footage obtained by the outlet shows. A woman, played by Bakalova, is seen strapped down in a car seat on top of the truck.

Authorities “discovered that the driver looked and dressed suspiciously like Kazakhstan’s most notorious fictional documentarian, Borat Sagdiyev,” The Smoking Gun said. “The driver, who claimed to be from Uzbekistan, had a bushy mustache and wore a gray suit. There was no key in the truck’s ignition.”

Cohen is heard telling officers in The Smoking Gun video that he was new to town and had an “owner’s certificate” proving that the woman in the car seat was one of his “properties.”

Cohen Gave the Cops a ‘Phony’ California Driver’s License

When Bride asked Cohen for a license or “something that’s got your name on it in English,” the actor fired back with, “What is your problem?” police footage published by The Smoking Gun shows.

“Well, one, you got somebody that’s strapped to the top of your car,” Bride replied on camera. “Do you think that’s a little odd?”

Cohen then gave the officer an apparent “phony” California driver’s license, according to The Smoking Gun. Cohen’s name was listed as “Peter,” the outlet added.

Lamb is then heard saying that the woman on top of the truck had not been up there very long, the video shows, adding:

“You know, at least when the Clampetts went to Beverly, they strapped Granny down pretty good.”

Lamb told a passerby taking photos of the scene that he suspected there were cameras somewhere nearby, according to The Smoking Gun footage.

“I’m guessing somebody’s around here with a camera filming because the dude sitting in the truck looks like Borat…and is talking like Borat and all that other good stuff,” he said.

Lamb Joked That He Didn’t Sign a Waiver

Lamb, with a laugh, asked Bride, “You know what this is, don’t you?” The Smoking Gun footage shows. He then told Bride to return Cohen’s license.

“Dude, there is a camera around here and I’m not talking about the one on our chest,” said Lamb.

“I didn’t sign no waiver or nothing like that,” he added. “I ain’t getting paid for it.”

The video captures Bride asking Cohen how long he planned to keep the woman on top of the truck, to which the actor responded:

“Officer, I followed the law. I did not feed her an onion. Not that I’m trying to bribe you, but I have a potato here.”

Neither men broke character, the police camera footage shows, while Bride told Cohen that the woman would have to “come off the car” before he could drive.

