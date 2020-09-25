Was a Dead Body Found in Breonna Taylor’s Rental Car in 2016? Yes.

Breonna Taylor rented a car in 2016 that was used by her then-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover. In December 2016, Fernandez Bowman was found dead in the car.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead inside of her home by Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrave, on March 13, 2020, while they executed a search warrant. In September 2020, a grand jury failed to indict the three officers for their roles in Taylor’s death.

Baggies of Heroin, Marijuana, Meth & Pills Were Also Found in the Rental Car

An August 2020 feature on Taylor’s life in The New York Times explained that Taylor began dating Glover in 2016. In December of that year, Glover asked her to rent a car for him to use. That month, a man named Fernandez Bowman aka Rambo, was found dead inside of the car. He had been shot eight times. Glover told investigators that he gave Bowman the keys because Bowman needed to “run an errand.” Also found in the car were three baggies of an illegal substance. WLKY reported in 2017 that the baggies contained marijuana, pills, meth and heroin as well as a 9mm gun.

The Times article reads, “Investigators noted that they believed Ms. Taylor had no knowledge of the killing.” The piece goes on to say that during the investigation, Taylor was asked by a detective if she was involved in drug deals. An allegation that Taylor denied. Taylor also denied knowing Fernandez Brown, reported WKYT in August 2020.

Quenton Hall Was Arrested in Relation to the Shooting of Fernandez Bowman

In February 2017, Quenton Hall was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department in relation to the shooting death of Bowman. Hall has a lengthy criminal record that included drug and weapons charges. While in prison in relation to the Bowman killing, Hall was indicted in the 2004 murder of Troy Todd.

Bowman Was the Brother of Damarius Bowman, an Associate of Jamarcus Glover

The Louisville Courier Journal reported that after Bowman was shot, his car hit a telephone pole before rolling to a stop.

WKYT reported in August 2020 that Fernandez Bowman was the brother of Damarius Bowman, a known associate of Jamarcus Glover. The report said that the pair had been arrested together in the past. Bowman’s brother told WLKY in 2017 that she “cried tears of joy” after hearing about Hall’s arrest. She added that her brother was survived by six children including a daughter who suffers from cerebral palsy.

