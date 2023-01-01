Bryan Kohberger: Podcast Audio, Casey Arntz TikTok Video Go Viral

A podcast that featured a caller some people think could be Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has gone viral. You can listen to the podcast audio with the mysterious caller named “Dave” later in this story.

A TikTok video in which a former friend of Kohberger’s, Casey Arntz, claims she recognizes his voice in the podcast is also getting a lot of audience.

Kohberger is the criminology graduate student from Washington State who is accused in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, who police say were found murdered in their off-campus rental property on November 13, 2022. Police have not commented on the podcast or TikTok video. Police also have not yet released a motive in the attack. Moscow police believe the murders occurred while the students – Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen – were likely asleep in their beds.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Podcast Creator Tweeted That He’s Not Sure Whether the Caller Was Kohberger

I am the guy who originally had this caller on the phone on my podcast "Allegedly With T-REV" now everyone is saying this is the killer but i do not know this to be a fact yet so please let everyone know #Idaho4 #idahohomicides #IdahoStudentsSuspect #idahosuspect #BryanKohberger pic.twitter.com/koEPrhWyf5 — T-REV (@T_REV757) December 31, 2022

The Twitter user @T_rev757 shared a clip of the podcast audio and tweeted that he has not confirmed whether the caller was Kohberger.

“I am the guy who originally had this caller on the phone on my podcast ‘Allegedly With T-REV,'” he tweeted. “Now everyone is saying this is the killer but i do not know this to be a fact yet so please let everyone know #Idaho4 #idahohomicides #IdahoStudentsSuspect #idahosuspect #BryanKohberger.”

The call is from “Dave,” the podcast audio starts.

“Hey, what’s up Dave, you live?” the podcaster says in the audio.

“Hey what’s up man … I found you today,” the caller says, adding:

I watched your live earlier this afternoon and been watching it, this one, and I, uh, the thing that, that strikes me as kind of weird about all of this is that I live in a college town, and I’ve worked with probably uh at least 10 Sigma Chi members and, you know, the one thing that every single one of them I feel like has asked me is, if you were going to kill somebody, how would you get away with it?

,

The caller continues, “And I just wonder if, maybe, if maybe this is nothing more than some kid in a fraternity trying to prove himself, and that was it.”

The podcaster asked more about that, saying, “So you said … you worked with five or six Sigma Chi kids, and they asked you to have, if you can kill somebody, they can get away with it?”

“Yeah,” the caller said.

“Did I hear that right?” said the podcaster.

“Yeah, I don’t know if that’s a thing that just like maybe people say trying to have like have interesting conversation but like just in my head it’s like this is it’s always been these these dudes who were in the fraternity,” the caller responded.

“And and so it makes me wonder if it’s a thing that’s in their, in their like culture that they ask to see how smart you are and whatever and what kind of answer you come up with and someone took it too far,” the caller said.

The podcaster said, “what kind of dudes would ask you that? That’s the craziest s***. Man. That’s an outrageous statement, man. I’d write their names down.”

According to KHQ, one of the victims, Chapin, was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

The fraternity has created a scholarship in Chapin’s name, according to its website. The fraternity house is located near the murder scene.

“Investigators have determined that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho Campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive. At approximately 1:45 a.m., Ethan and Xana are believed to have returned to the residence at 1122 King Road. It was previously reported that Ethan resided at the home; however, it has been determined that he was only visiting,” Moscow police wrote on their website.

An Old Friend of Kohberger’s Named Casey Arntz Says She Thinks the Podcast Caller Sounds Like Him, But Her Brother Isn’t Sure

Casey Arntz has a TikTok page at @caseyfartz.

She recorded a video in which she discussed the podcast caller and said, “I believe that’s him, uh, it sounds exactly like him in my opinion.”

Arntz said she sent the podcast audio to her brother, who also knew Kohberger. Her brother said Kohberger “usually spoke with more clarity and certainty,” so “he can’t be 100% sure if he believes it’s him, but I think it sounded exactly like him,” she says in the video.

In other TikTok videos, Arntz accused Kohberger of being a heroin user in the past. She said he was nice to her and complimented her, and that they went hiking.

She said in TikTok videos that he lost a lot of weight, and she believed he deleted his social media accounts. She said he had a Facebook account previously, but he deleted it.

She said in TikTok videos that she doesn’t think any if the Instagram accounts in his name are real, with the possible exception of an Instagram page following two of the victims.

According to Arntz, Kohberger had “anger issues,” but “I never really saw them face-to-face.”

She said in TikTok videos that her brother said Kohberger had “bullied him” which came as a shock to her. Arntz said the arrest left her shaking and sick to her stomach and noted that Kohberger “did kickboxing.”

READ NEXT: The University of Idaho Students’ Cause of Death.