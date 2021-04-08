Bryan, Texas, Mass Shooting Reported at Kent Moore Cabinets

There are reports of a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas, at a business named Kent Moore Cabinets.

According to KBTX-TV, police confirmed that multiple people were shot during the April 8, 2021, incident, but it’s not yet clear how many people have died.

The suspect in at large and an “active manhunt” is unfolding to find him. The suspect’s name and motive have not yet been released. WLNS-TV reported that as many as six people may have been injured.

It’s the latest mass shooting in a nation already reeling from shootings in the Atlanta area and in Colorado. “The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation,” Bryan police wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Are in Critical Condition, Reports Say

From BISD: Jane Long School will not be releasing students right now due to the shooting incident nearby on Stone City Drive. 3:06pm pic.twitter.com/tFIRP3SwEt — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

A KBTX-TV journalist reported that several of the victims were in critical condition. “Jane Long School will not be releasing students right now due to the shooting incident nearby on Stone City Drive,” journalist Rusty Surette wrote on Twitter.

Eight ambulances were sent to the scene, according to The Eagle.

According to the Eagle, police issued an alert for a suspect vehicle.

Police Confirmed There Were ‘Several’ Victims & the Suspect Was ‘at Large’

Police responding to shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas https://t.co/jd1R3YVGep pic.twitter.com/jntDkwn3Ev — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 8, 2021

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said in a news conference that they found “several victims,” and added, “right now, the subject is at large.” He said the situation remains a fluid event. The call for the shooting came through at 2:30 p.m.

James said that employees were being interviewed. James said authorities were still working on what happened and why.

According to The Eagle, there may have been a related vehicle chase in Iola that involved shots fired.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Bryan, Texas, mass shooting. Kent Moore Cabinets is a a custom cabinet manufacturer. Bryan, Texas, is a community of about 84,000 people.

