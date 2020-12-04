11-Year-Old Dies After Shooting Himself During Zoom Class: Cops

A California pre-teen has died after he shot himself during a Zoom class, according to police and local media.

The 11-year-old Woodbridge Elementary School student was attending a virtual class on Wednesday, December 2, in his Woodbridge home when he “took his own life,” CBS13 reported. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. upon receiving several calls that “a person had been shot,” the office disclosed on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened to report that based on the preliminary findings, an 11-year-old student from Woodbridge Elementary School has passed away due to injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office announced on December 2.

“Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event.”

The boy, who the Sacramento Bee identified as Adan Llanos, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office continued.

Police are currently investigating the incident, according to the office’s social media post.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Boy’s Microphone & Camera Were Turned off, According to Local Media

According to CBS13, Adan’s microphone and camera were turned off during his Zoom class when he took his own life.

“His sister, who was attending her own virtual class in another room, found him and alerted her neighbor and teacher, who helped call authorities, according to the report,” the station reported.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office added on Facebook that the responding deputies found Adan “with a head injury” from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

It’s unclear how Adan obtained a gun, CBS13 continued.

The Lodi Unified School District Is Offering Counseling Services, According to the Superintendent

Cathy Nichols-Washer, superintendent of the Lodi Unified School District, announced in a December 2 statement that the district is offering support services to those in need following Adan’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to share that a student from Woodbridge Elementary School passed away today as a result of a gunshot wound,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Counseling and bereavement support services are available to students and staff during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy. We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community.”

She encouraged any parents who have “concerns about your child’s reaction to this loss” to contact their school’s site for support services.

Social Isolation Brought on by the Pandemic Has Had a Severe Impact on Pre-Teens & Teens, Research Shows

According to a recent study, nearly one-third of 3,300 high school students surveyed said they have felt unhappy or depressed in recent months.

“Since their school buildings closed, young people’s levels of concern about the present and future have increased, and indicators of overall health and wellbeing have suffered,” the Center for Promise at America’s Promise Alliance study reads.

“For example, 30% of young people say they have more often been feeling unhappy or depressed, and nearly as many say they are much more concerned than usual about having their basic needs met.”

According to the Society for Research in Child Development, adolescents use their friendships as a tool to maintain a sense of self-worth and manage anxiety and depression.

A November analysis released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children’s emergency room visits surrounding mental health have increased during the pandemic.

“Beginning in April 2020, the proportion of children’s mental health-related ED visits among all pediatric ED visits increased and remained elevated through October,” the analysis reads. “Compared with 2019, the proportion of mental health-related visits for children aged 5-11 and 12-17 years increased approximately 24% and 31%, respectively.”

The CDC suggests “monitoring” indicators of children’s mental health, promoting coping and resilience and expanding access to services to support children’s mental health.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. Another options is NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), which you can reach by calling 1-800-950-6264 or texting NAMI to 741741.

