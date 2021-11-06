Carlos Hallowell Today: Where Is Denise Hallowell’s Adopted Son Now?

On July 13, 2019, authorities received a 911 call from Carlos Hallowell, who reported that he’d found his mother, Denise Hallowell, dead in their home. He’d been napping and was awoken by the dogs barking, he said, according to Fox13. Investigators found that Denise Hallowell, a 57-year-old teacher, had been murdered by an axe blow to the back of the head.

After a nine-week investigation, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carlos Hallowell and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder. The sheriff said in a press release, “CCSO Major Crimes detectives worked quickly to solve this shocking case. Here we had a mother, who was brutally murdered in her bedroom during the night by her son. All the forensic evidence and interviews pointed to the only other person inside Denise’s home that night, her own son.”

At the time of her death, Hallowell was teaching at Liberty Middle School in Marion County. Hallowell took a full-sized axe to the back of his mother’s head, the court heard according to the Citrus County Chronicle. When Carlos Hallowell was arrested, authorities said he showed no remorse.

Where is Carlos Hallowell today?

Hallowell Was Found Guilty of Murder This Year & Was Recently Sentenced to Life in Prison

HALLOWELL SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR HOMICIDE- The Honorable Judge Richard "Ric" Howard sentenced 19-year-old Carlos Antonio Hallowell of Inverness to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his adoptive mother. pic.twitter.com/M5VR5tXggS — Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) September 15, 2021

On July 9, 2021, Hallowell was found guilty of the premeditated murder of his adopted mother and on September 14, 2021, he was sentenced to life in prison for the crime by judge Richard Howard, according to a press release. The judge announced that he believed Hallowell, now 19, to be an “incorrigible offender” who cannot be rehabilitated and therefore will remain in prison the rest of his life, the Chronicle reported from the sentencing hearing.

After he was found guilty, the available sentence range was between 40 years to life in prison. Hallowell told the judge, “Your honor, the only thing I ask is for justice for my mom, and mercy for me.” Since Hallowell was 17 years old at the time of the murder, he was ineligible for the death penalty.

Hallowell’s name does not yet appear in the inmate population search through the Florida Department of Corrections so it’s possible he has not yet been transferred from jail to the state prison system.

At His Sentencing, Carlos Hallowell Apologized to His Mother & His Attorneys Said They Would Be Appealing the Sentence

Carlos Hallowell spoke at his sentencing hearing, telling the court that he would like to apologize to his mother. “Although she’s not with us, I know she’s listening,” he said, according to the Citrus County Chronicle. “Mom, I’m so very sorry. Words can’t describe how I feel right now, how much I miss you, how sorry I am for what I’ve done and everything I’ve done throughout my entire life with you … I love you so much.”

According to the Chronicle, psychologists testified at his trial that Hallowell has anti-social personality disorder and meets 16 of 20 criteria for psychopathy. He will be able to get a sentence review after 25 years behind bars, the outlet reported. Hallowell’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ed Spaight, expressed Hallowell’s desire to appeal the sentence. There is no update at this time on the appeal.

