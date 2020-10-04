Cassidy Dumbauld, Nick Luna’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cassidy Dumbauld, Nick Luna’s wife, is an aide to Jared Kushner. Luna is President Donald Trump’s body man, and has tested positive for COVID-19. There is no word yet on whether his wife has also contracted the coronavirus.

Dumbauld is an aide to White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law. She and Luna are newlyweds who tied the knot September 5, 2020.

She keeps her private life private, limiting her social media presence. Her Facebook page includes only a few public posts, and her Twitter page mainly includes occasional retweets.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dumbauld’s Husband, Luna, Is Required to Be in Regular, Close Contact With the President & Contracted COVID-19

Luna’s job as Trump’s “body man” requires him to regularly be in close contact with the president. He was with Trump aboard Air Force One on the way to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, according to Bloomberg. The following day, Trump’s senior aide, Hope Hicks, was experiencing symptoms and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Luna’s positive test result was returned Saturday, October 3, the same day that Trump was transferred to Walter Reed hospital for further treatment.

Luna was named as the “Deputy Assistant to the President for Operations and Personal Aide to the President” in February 2019. He was promoted again in April 2020, earning the position of “Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations,” according to the White House. He also served as a personal aide to a presidential nominee during the 2008 election, he wrote on his LinkedIn profile. He did not specify who the nominee was.

2. Luna & Dumbauld Were Married September 5, 2020 & Are Among Several White House Staff Couples

Nicholas Luna and Dumbauld were married September 5, 2020, according to their wedding registry. The couple registered at Bloomingdale’s, and requested gifts including a Kate Spade dinnerware set, “Federal Gold” place settings and a Versace platter.

The couple was named in a February 2020 New York Times article, “Young, Conservative and Working for Trump? The Dating Pool Is Small.” It mentioned other couples including Stephen Miller and Katie Waldman as well as former press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Max Miller, the advance office director.

The couple did not publicly share details about their wedding or wedding photos. Dumbauld’s public Facebook page includes only a few pictures, including one of her with Luna. Her Twitter page did not include any mention of their wedding September 5. It was unclear whether their wedding plans had changed drastically due to the coronavirus. Dumbauld’s mom shared wedding photos on her Facebook page, using the hashtags “covidstyle” and “intimate wedding.”

3. Dumbauld Was Credited With Assisting Kushner in Various Accomplishments in 2018

Dumbauld was named in an opinion piece published in The Hill in 2018 written by Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist. The piece recognized Kushner for his work in 2018 and specifically mentioned Dumbauld as a member of Kushner’s team who helped him with his political achievements that year.

Kirk wrote:

Kushner and his small team — specifically, Cassidy Dumbauld and Avi Berkowitz — have accomplished impressive achievements in 2018 alone: They led the charge behind the successful bid to secure the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and Summer Olympics in 2028. This was stunningly underreported when it happened; yet, it wasn’t long ago that President Obama put tremendous political capital behind the Chicago 2016 Olympics bid and failed on the world stage, an embarrassment for our country.

The somewhat controversial decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem was designed, led and peacefully coordinated by Kushner. The grandson of Holocaust survivors, he brought the audience to tears when he gave a moving address during the unveiling of the embassy in May.

The new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, which even got a positive mention in a speech by Canada’s former prime minister, was designed and negotiated by Kushner and his team. This deal has been praised by experts across the political spectrum for vastly improving the disastrous NAFTA deal crafted by President Bill Clinton. Working closely with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Kushner and his team delivered a pro-worker, pro-American deal that addresses many of NAFTA’s systemic failures.

A 2018 Mother Jones article said Dumbauld conducts research and manages events for Kushner, along with Quellie Moorehead.

4. Dumbauld Earns a Salary of $158,000 Per Year & Has Received Large Annual Raises

Trump aide Nick Luna tests positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/zlbuAqmIJQ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 4, 2020

Dumbauld earns $158,000 annually as deputy assistant to the president and advisor to the senior advisor, according to the Annual Report to Congress on White House Personnel. The data was released Friday, June 26, 2020, and includes 18 pages of staffers salaries.

Here is a partial list of White House staff salaries:

The list also includes the salary of her husband, Nicholas Luna, who makes $183,000 per year as assistant to the president and director of Oval Office operations.

Data from 2019 indicated Dumbauld earned 109,000 per year in the previous annual report, according to Historical Post, which means she got a big raise in 2019.

“Cassidy Dumbauld is the director of the Office of the Senior Advisor – which means that she works for Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. And according to the record, she, too, makes $106,000 a year. However, Dumbauld’s relationship with fellow Trump staffer Nick Luna has definitely been the subject of more media chatter than her paycheck,” the Historical Post reported.

In 2017, Quartz reported Dumbauld was making $77,000 as project manager.

5. Dumbauld Earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science in 2015 & Began Working for the Trump Campaign

Just released by the @WhiteHouse: Two official Joyce Boghosian photos showing #coronavirus patient @POTUS working inside his @WRBethesda hospital site. pic.twitter.com/OkUgoMHzwI — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 4, 2020

Dumbauld’s LinkedIn profile details her education and work experience, beginning with her high school years at New Canaan High School in Connecticut. She attended the University of Richmond in the 2011 – 2012 school year, and then went onto earn her bachelor’s degree in political science from Barnard College, a private women’s liberal arts college in New York City.

She interned at New York-based public relations firm Hiltzik Strategies for five months in 2015.

She wrote about her role on the profile:

Conducted background research for various projects and client opportunities

Monitored news and media coverage of industry news and specific clients and maintained clip books

Helped to develop targeted pitch lists using Cision and other databases

Helped to draft press materials, bios, messaging and mission statements

Provided support to the staff and miscellaneous administrative tasks

Conducted thorough media audits for current and potential clients including summaries of their current media portrayals

She worked for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. from August 2015 to November 2016, and then joined the Trump-Pence Presidential Transition Team as a transition coordinator. She then worked for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee and joined the Executive Office of the President following Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.