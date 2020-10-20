THEORIES: Does Clare Crawley Get Married on The Bachelorette?

SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you do not want to see potential spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette. Bachelor Nation has been left guessing how this season of The Bachelorette ends as rumors swirl. Per numerous outlets, Clare Crawley is replaced by Tayshia Adams after leaving the show early to pursue a relationship with Dale Moss. Life & Style first reported that Crawley and Moss ended the season engaged.

Taking the rumors a step further, the duo behind The Game of Roses podcast proposed a theory where Crawley gets married during the season. Lizzy Pace, known as Pace Case, and co-host Bachelor Clues break down each episode of The Bachelor franchise as if it were a sporting event. They assess the plays of the game, assign points and hypothesize on the winner.

They shared their theory on the Chatty Broads podcast hosted by Jess Ambrose and The Bachelor-alum Bekah Martinez, saying the evidence, “can only mean one thing, there is going to be a wedding of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.”

‘Games of Roses’ Theorize the Season Includes a Wedding

Bachelor Clues, whose real name is not known, speaks with Martinez and Ambrose about the likely thought process for producers who only filmed half of a scheduled season.

“Their minds are exploding because they know they need to produce a full game which is a 10-week game, 10 rounds of the game,” said Bachelor Clues. “They have to also tread very carefully because the primary rule of our game is for TRR – for the right reasons. And if Clare is saying, ‘I found the love of my life,’ she’s proving the process.”

He then suggested Adams’ season would be slightly truncated, rounding out at nine rounds, or nine weeks.

Bachelor Nation Stars Arrived at La Quinta Resort and Club

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDpho_HjIfj/

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was delayed by months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. When filming did resume, they were quarantined at the La Quinta Resort and Club where the entire season would be shot.

After rumors started to emerge that Crawley had ended her reign as lead, various stars of the dating franchise were photographed on set. Among these fan-favorites were Hannah Ann Sluss, Wells Adams, Sydney Lotuaco, Ashley Iconetti, Jared Haibon and Becca Kufrin.

“I think they are going to put them into a wedding scenario,” said Bachelor Clues, whose real name is not known. “All of these other people they are flying are guests for that wedding. They’re going to do the biggest Bachelor thing in history, the biggest event we’ve ever seen.”

Bachelor Clues Theorized a Two-Episode Arc for Crawley

Bachelor Clues originally theorized a two-episode season opener for Crawley, before transitioning to Adams. However, given last week’s typical night one, this theory is in part disproven.

“Episode one is going to be a condensed love story between Dale Moss and Clare Crawley and nothing else,” Bachelor Clues had erroneously hypothesized. He added, “I think it’s going to open with Dale Moss getting out of the limo, his first impression rose, his one-on-one date, maybe he wins a group date rose. And her making the decision and then episode two is their wedding.”

Pace spoke about this on their episode recap for the season premiere, saying they argued throughout the episode about whether it would be Crawley’s only outing.

“I have to say, I had some wild predictions at the beginning of this season, only some have come true,” admitted Bachelor Clues, specifying, “Certainly not the single episode wedding that I was predicting for Clare.”

“Not yet,” notes Pace, adding, “We saw a weird white dress in the previews, so who knows.”

Crawley nor ABC have confirmed her early departure.

