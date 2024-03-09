Wisconsin Crash Video Shows Devastating Scene Where 9 Died in Clark County

A fatal crash in western Wisconsin between a van and a semi-truck took the lives of nine people, according to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Sheriff’s officials in Clark County, where the crash occurred, confirmed that it was a fatal crash and said it occurred on State Highway 95 at the intersection with County Highway J.

The crash occurred on March 8. According to Fox6 Milwaukee, photos showed “the wrecked semi in a ditch with significant damage. The van was flipped on its side and appeared to be charred.” WAOW-TV ran video from the crash scene, which showed the burned van and demolished semi-trailer.

CBS-58 also shared a series of photos from the scene. This video shows the crash scene:

It’s not clear who the victims were.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Van Was Struck by a Semi-Tractor That Was Traveling Eastbound on State Highway 95, the Sheriff Says

“Preliminary reports indicate that there was a semi-tractor and trailer traveling eastbound on STH 95 approaching the intersection of CTH J. As the semi-tractor was approaching the intersection, a van was driving northbound on CTH J,” the Clark County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“The van continued northbound, entered the intersection, and was struck by the semi traveling eastbound,” the statement continues.

“Emergency crews are still on the scene of the crash with officers. At the time of this update, STH 95 by CTH J is still closed. This investigation is still ongoing, and we will provide information as it is developed,” the statement says. The Sheriff’s Department added that it was a fatal crash.

The Sheriff’s statement indicates the crash occurred in the Township of Dewhurst, which is about an hour from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

KSTP-TV reported that the victims were not from the area. However, their identities and where they were from and traveling to was not yet known.

According to WCCO, the highway was closed for hours on March 8. The Wisconsin State Patrol is involved in the investigation, WISN-TV reported.

Wisconsin’S Governor Offered Prayers to the Families & Confirmed That 9 People Were Killed in the Clark County Crash

The state’s governor confirmed the number of fatalities.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wrote in a post on X, “Kathy and I are saddened today by the fatal crash that occurred in Clark County, tragically taking nine lives.”

Evers continued, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin wrote on X, “Incredibly saddened to hear of the heartbreaking news coming out of Clark County. My heart goes out to the loved ones of the nine lives tragically lost today. I am keeping their friends, families, and communities in my thoughts as we mourn this devastating loss.”

A 2002 crash that killed 10 people is Wisconsin’s deadliest motor vehicle accident in state history, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Fog contributed to that crash, which involved 50 vehicles near the border of Sheboygan and Ozaukee Counties, We Are Green Bay reported.

