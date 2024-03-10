Wisconsin Crash Victims Include Multiple Members of Amish Community From Virginia

Relatives and family friends have confirmed that multiple members of an Amish community in Burke’s Garden, Virginia, are among the nine Clark County, Wisconsin, crash victims.

The crash occurred on March 8 in Wisconsin, when a semi-truck and the van carrying the Amish community members collided, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

The loved ones made the comments on Facebook and, in one case, to WTMJ-TV. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims. According to WTMJ-TV, the semi-truck driver involved in the crash is deceased, as are eight other people who were traveling in a van.

Only a 2-year-old boy in the van that was carrying the Amish family survived, WTMJ-TV reported. Heavy is not naming each victim until their names are released by authorities. WVVA-TV confirmed that many of the victims were from Tazewell County, Virginia.

There is, however, a GoFundMe page set up to help the families involved, and their last names were given on that.

Here’s what you need to know:

Members of the Amish Community Were Heading to Wisconsin to Pick Up the Surviving 2 Year Old Boy

Allen Gross created the GoFundMe page. “Sadly, eight precious people from the Amish community in Burke’s Garden, Va tragically lost their lives Friday morning in an accident with a tanker truck in Wisconsin,” it says.

“As you can imagine the Schrock and Byler families are devastated by the terrible and unimaginable crash that took the lives of sons and daughters and grandchildren and moms and dads and cousins. Please give to these dears families who are left picking up the pieces. Yet, they have put all of their trust and Love in the Lord.”

Gross, a family friend, told WTMJ: “We’re actually on our way to Wisconsin now to pick up their two-year-old grandson who was the only survivor and surprisingly not harmed. But he’s missing his mom. You can imagine just how hard that’s going to be.” Gross confirmed to the television station that the crash victims in the van were from “the Amish community in Burke’s Garden, Virginia.”

“The Amish are very private and in a humbling way. It’s just tragic because they show the love of the lord wherever they go,” Gross said to WTMJ.

People also wrote about the tragedy on Facebook on the comment thread of a post on a site called “Tales of Driving the Amish.”

“The van driver is my husbands first cousin. My heart goes all to all involved in this tragedy,” a woman wrote.

Another comment writer named seven members of the Amish family and said the van driver and semi truck driver also died. Another woman wrote, “They were my neighbors from Burke’s Garden, VA.”

A Man Wrote That 1,000 Members of the Amish Community Are Expected to Join in the Mourning

Another Facebook post said that 1,000 members of the Amish community were expected to join in the mourning.

“We have lost several sweet souls from the community of Burke’s Garden. With great loss I would like to join together as a community in this time of need. The families are expected over 1000 people to come in to the Amish community in this time of mourning,” Austin Keen wrote.

Labor of Love Mission wrote on Facebook, “I assume most of you know, this accident affects the Amish community of Burks Garden. Last night several of the Amish family had to travel to Wisconsin to take care of matters from this accident and collect the only survivor a two-year-old baby. There is going to be many visitors to the Amish community along with other expenses. There is a fund at First Sentinel Bank that has been set. If you would like to contribute, please stop by or mail your donation to First Sentinel Bank Labor of Love Special Fund PO Box 167 Tazewell VA 24651. If it is easier, LOLM also haS cash app $lolmsteele and Venmo. if you have any questions, that I cannot answer. I am sure Tazewell County Sheriff Department would be glad to help you.”

Another man wrote, “Please pray for the Amish community in burkes garden, some of my friends that bear hunt with us have lost their sisters and mothers and family. One of the boys that was involved in this horrific accident has hunted with us several times and his wife and baby were also involved.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department Says the Van Was Struck by a Semi-Truck as it Entered the Intersection

Wisconsin crash leaves 9 dead, 1 injured: What we know about the Clark County collision https://t.co/jQYckTtt0f — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 10, 2024

The Sheriff’s Department released a statement on March 8.

“Preliminary reports indicate that there was a semi-tractor and trailer traveling eastbound on STH 95 approaching the intersection of CTH J. As the semi-tractor was approaching the intersection, a van was driving northbound on CTH J,” it reads.

“The van continued northbound, entered the intersection, and was struck by the semi traveling eastbound,” the statement says.

“Emergency crews are still on the scene of the crash with officers. At the time of this update, STH 95 by CTH J is still closed.

This investigation is still ongoing, and we will provide information as it is developed,” the statement says.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers confirmed in a statement on X that nine people had died in the crash, making it one of the deadliest traffic crashes in Wisconsin history.

According to the site Amish America, “The Wisconsin Amish population is the fourth-largest in North America. With a population of over 15,000, Wisconsin has fewer Amish than only Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. The Wisconsin Amish population is spread over nearly four dozen settlements across the state, and a total of 120 church districts.”

Clark County, Wisconsin, has five separate Amish communities, Amish America reports.

