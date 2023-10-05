Cody Heron: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cody Heron was identified as the armed motorcycle rider accused of breaking the car window of a mother in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and then physically assaulting her, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The attack was captured on a viral video recorded by George Coloney; according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he was on a tourist bus nearby.

“Members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force and Philadelphia Police Department announced charges today against a 26-year-old motorcyclist for his role in the assault of a mother and her two children near City Hall on Sunday,” the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced on October 4, 2023.

“Thanks to the Philadelphia Police Department for quickly apprehending this dangerous suspect,” said Assistant District Attorney William Fritze, Supervisor of the DAO’s Gun Violence Task Force, in the news release. “Cody Heron, who was recklessly riding his motorcycle through the heavily populated streets of Center City Philadelphia while carrying a firearm, senselessly assaulted an innocent woman and her children who were simply going about their evening. Our Gun Violence Task Force fully intends to prosecute this dangerous individual to the fullest extent of the law.”

His full name is Cody Monroe Heron.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Incident Was Captured in a Viral Video in Which the DA’s Office Says Cody Heron Is Seen Kicking in the Back Car Window

The DA’s office accused Heron of being the man seen in a viral video, which was initially shared on Instagram.

“Widely-viewed video of the incident, which began after Heron ran into the driver’s side door of the complainant’s vehicle while travelling with a large group of motorcycle riders through Center City, depicts the defendant dismounting from his motorcycle and jumping onto the back of the victim’s car,” the news release says.

Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office @philadao @DA_LarryKrasner requesting $5 Million bail for Cody Heron, motorcyclist seen on video attacking woman Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/l3Ms5j0h8b — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 4, 2023

“Heron then kicks in the back window, spraying shattered glass all over the victim’s two children, ages two and five, who were seated in the back seat,” the DA’s release said. “A firearm can be seen falling from the defendant’s waistband before he retrieves the weapon and threatens the victim with it after she confronts him on the street. Heron head butts her during the confrontation before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.”

2. Cody Heron Is Accused of Multiple Counts of Aggravated Assault

According to the District Attorney’s news release, Cody Heron (DOB 10/22/1996) was arrested “in the city’s Frankford section and is charged with Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and multiple counts of Aggravated Assault.”

According to ABC 6, “the suspect was with a group of ATV and dirt bike riders” when the incident occurred.

The district attorney’s office also released a series of photos, including of a motorcycle and gun.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, tips from the public led them to Heron’s employer and his home in the 4500 block of East Stiles Street in Frankford. They found a T-shirt with the words “You Ain’t No Killa” on the back, and other items he was wearing in the video, the newspaper reported.

3. Authorities Said the ‘Criminal Actions’ of Cody Heron ‘Left 4 Victims Traumatized’

In statements in the news release, authorities condemned the actions.

“The criminal actions of this defendant left four victims traumatized,” said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford. “I’d like to thank the public for their tips which assisted our investigators in bringing the suspect into custody, as well as the District Attorney’s Office for their continued collaboration. I sincerely hope that these charges will send a strong message to anyone who thinks that this type lawlessness is in any way acceptable in our city. “

“Today is a great example of what true collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and Philadelphia Police Department,” said Councilmember Mark Squilla (District 1). “This arrest will send a message that this behavior will not be tolerated. We as a united city will make sure that those who engage in these criminal acts will be held accountable.”

“I’m grateful to all the members of the public who assisted law enforcement in identifying this suspect,” said Pennsylvania Representative Ben Waxman (District 182). “Together, we can ensure that every community in our city is a safe place for everyone.”

4. The Victim Was Driving for Uber Eats When the Attack Occurred

Philadelphia should stand for Nikki Bullock for looking that dirt bike punk in his face while he was holding a gun to her after damn near killing her kids. Kudos to this tough mother. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/k2eK4AVt6F — Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) October 4, 2023

ABC 6 identified the driver as Nikki Bullock.

According to ABC 6, Bullock was “with her girlfriend, their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, delivering for Uber Eats.”

Bullock told ABC 6 that the suspect sideswiped her car at first.

“So I started arguing out the window. They start arguing back and forth. The other guy got my attention and in the meantime, he jumped off the bike and jumped on the car,” Bullock told the television station.

5. Cody Heron Used a Different Name Online, Confusing Investigators at First, Reports Say

According to ABC 6, Heron used a different name online, which slowed the investigation.

“We don’t know if he made that name up and it just happened to be people with that name and then people gravitated to people in this area with that name, or that he was intentionally doxing and or trying to take over that person’s identity,” said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

