Danny Chambers Dead: Oasis Church Founder Dies at 62

Danny Chambers was the founder of the Oasis Church in Nashville, Tennessee, has died at the age of 62, his wife, Jillian Chambers, said in an Instagram post.. Chambers’ cause of death was not made public.

In addition to his wife, Chambers is survived by his five children. Chambers and his wife were the pastors of the Oasis Church, which was later renamed the Citipointe Church, for 22 years.

Jillian Chambers Said Her Husband’s ‘Life & Legacy Will Live on’

Jillian Chambers made the announcement on September 23. She wrote in part, ““Love Divine, Joy unspeakable, overflowing in my soul. This heart of mine is refreshed and at rest in Your Presence.” May the Rain of Your presence fall as we mourn the passing of my best friend, Danny Chambers.” Jillian Chambers also said that her husband’s “life and legacy” will live on in me, our family and so many others.” Jillian Chambers ended the post by saying that Chambers would “always be my #happilyeverafter.” Chambers’ death was further confirmed in a Facebook post on their church’s official Facebook page.

Comedian Bone Hampton Was Among Those Paying Tribute to Chambers

Comedian Bone Hampton was among those who paid tribute to Chambers on Instagram. Hampton said that he was “shocked, not prepared, blindsided” by Chambers’ death. Hampton said that Chambers was “so gracious to comedy in the churches.” Hampton said that Chambers would make the comedian speak on Sunday mornings and not just to tell jokes. Hampton said, ” Always told me “Bring it home at the end Bone.”

In Addition to His Pastoral Work, Chambers Was Also a Christian Singer & Songwriter

Danny Chambers – Let The Rain Of Your Presence – 07Tratto dall'album Carry The Call Danny Chambers Track 07 2011-05-29T19:57:39Z

In addition to his pastoral work, Chambers also composed and sang the songs of worship, “I Will Bow Down and Worship” and “Let the Rain of Your Presence.” Christian musician Russ Taff paid tribute to Chambers on Twitter saying, “I lost a friend, a brother, and a pastor today. Godspeed, Danny Chambers– our hearts are shattered. We loved you so.”

Danny Chamber – Oasis Church – Nashville Tennesseehttp://www.klemmer.com/church 2011-02-17T02:15:42Z

Jillian Chambers posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her family celebrating Chambers’ mother’s 85th birthday on September 20. Chambers’ daughter-in-law Kiersten said in a post on Instagram story on September 24, “Trying to find the words to say how much you’ll be missed.”

In 2008, Chambers Said: ‘We Are 1 Generation From Losing America’

According to a post on Chambers’ Instagram page, he had been performing religious mission trips since the 1960s. On his Twitter bio, Chambers described himself as being “Husband to my best friend Jillian, father of five fascinating kids.” Chambers refers to himself as a motivational speaker on his official Facebook page.

On his LinkedIn page, Chambers said that he founded the Oasis Church in Nashville in September 1997. In 2008, Chambers told the Christian Broadcasting Network about his outreach work in the Nashville community. Chambers said, “We are one generation away right now in America from losing America, if we don’t train our kids.” Chambers also told the network that he annually took groups on religious missions to Mexico.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School