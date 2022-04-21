David Bonola, Orsolya Gaal Murder Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Bonola is a 44-year-old New York man charged in the murder of Orsoyla Gaal in Queens. Gaal, a 51-year-old married mother of 2, was found dead in a duffel bag on April 16, 2022, the NYPD said. Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times, according to police. Bonola was arrested on April 21, 2022, the New York Post reports.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted, “@NYPDDetectives have arrested a 44-year-old man from Queens in regard to the death of Orsolya Gaal. He has been charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon. Anyone with information on crimes in NYC is urged to call @NYPDTipsat #800577TIPS.” Sewell’s tweet did not name Bonola, but he was identified by multiple media outlets as the suspect after his arrest.

Gaal was killed in her home in the Forest Park neighborhood of Queens, police said. Her 13-year-old son was home at the time and was seen being removed from their house in handcuffs, according to the Post. He was briefly detained by police and questioned, but was later released. Gaal’s husband, Howard Klein, and their 17-year-old son were in Oregon visiting a college, according to a now-deleted tweet on the father’s Twitter account.

Here’s what you need to know about David Bonola and the murder of Orsoyla Gaal:

1. David Bonola, a Handyman & Orsoyla Gaal’s Former Lover, Confessed to Killing Her, According to Reports

David Bonola worked as a handyman and lived near Orsoyla Gaal, according to NBC New York. He did work for Gaal at her home, according to the news station. The New York Daily News reported Bonola is Gaal’s “former lover.”

The Daily News wrote, “Bonola acknowledged his romance with the married mother of two teenage boys and admitted after his surrender to arguing with the victim, one source said.” NBC New York added, “According to sources, Bonola allegedly showed up at her house and the two argued, though it wasn’t clear exactly when that happened or what the fight was about. The handyman then allegedly murdered her in her own basement, the sources said.”

NBC New York reporter Myles Miller tweeted, “David Bonola made statements to @NYPDDetectives confessing to his role in the murder, according to two senior NYPD officials.” The NYPD has made few public and official statements about Gaal’s murder and Bonola’s arrest. Local media has reported several unconfirmed details about the killing, that have been at times conflicting, citing law enforcement sources.

2. Orsoyla Gaal Was Found Dead in a Duffel Bag Blocks From Her House by a Man Walking His Dog & Police Followed a Blood Trail Back to Her Home Before Finding Surveillance Video Showing He Being Dragged Down the Street





Play



Manhunt underway for killer of New York mother l GMA The NYPD said a surveillance still could be a crucial clue in tracking down the person responsible for murdering Orsolya Gaal, 51, and dumping her body by a Queens highway. SUBSCRIBE to GMA's YouTube page: bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 VISIT GMA's homepage: goodmorningamerica.com SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter: gma.abc/2Vzcd5j FOLLOW GMA: TikTok: tiktok.com/@gma Facebook:… 2022-04-19T16:03:24Z

According to NBC New York, police focused on someone who knew Orsoyla Gaal because they believed she was murdered inside her home and there were no signs of forced entry. Police were examining text messages she had sent and tracking her whereabouts on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the hours before her murder. According to the New York Post, Gaal had been at home Friday afternoon and then went out, including to a bar, where she was alone, before returning to her house.

A man walking his dogs found a bloody duffel bag with wheels blocks away from Gaal’s house and police followed a blood trail back to her Juno Street home, where they discovered the crime scene, PIX11 reported. Video from neighbor’s doorbell cameras showed a man rolling the duffel bag down the street, the news station reported. Gaal’s body was found about 8:30 a.m. near the Jackie Robinson Parkway and Metropolitan Avenue, police said.

Gaal was stabbed in the neck, torso and left arm and had puncture wounds to her trachea and carotid artery, the Post reported. The newspaper added that she had, “knife wounds inside her fingers and on the palms of her hands.”

3. David Bonola Does Not Appear to Have a Previous Criminal Record; A Facebook Account With the Same Name Posted on Orsoyla Gaal’s Facebook Page in the Past

David Bonola does not appear to have a prior criminal record or history of arrests in New York City, according to the New York Post. Police planned to release more information at a press conference on Thursday, the newspaper added. According to PIX11, Gaal’s killer is believed to have sent threatening text messages to Gaal’s husband, including saying his “whole family is next” and claiming Gaal had put him in jail in the past.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to the suspect left comments on Gaal’s Facebook page more than two years ago. Photos on the Facebook profile match a photo tweeted by NBC New York’s Myles Miller after Bonola’s arrest.

On a May 27, 2020, post by Gaal of a childhood photo, Bonola commented, “Hola💗.” On a May 2020 photo of Gaal captioned “Zoom party with my gfs – my lifeline,” Bonola replied, “🎼Tu mirada enamorada❤️.”

On an October 2019 profile photo posted by Gaal, Bonola wrote, “Hungria ❤️.” Gaal responded with a heart emoji reaction to Bonola’s reply. Bonola commented on a September 2019 photo posted by Gaal, “Guatemala❤️”alguien me dijo que es el lugar que mas ama en este planeta “🎬✍🏼.”

Another Facebook page appearing to belong to Bonola shows he lived in Queens, New York, and is a New York native. He lists himself as single and says he studied at the New York School of Interior Design.

4. Orsoyla Gaal Was Originally From Hungary & Friends Described Her as an ‘Amazing Person’

Orsoyla Gaal was originally from Hungary and studied at the Budapest Business School College of International Management and Business, according to her Facebook page, which is filled with photos with her sons and husband, Howard Klein, on trips and at family events. It was not immediately clear how long she had lived in the United States or how long she had been married to Klein.

A neighbor Theodora Grafas, told the New York Daily News Gaal was, “Just an amazing person and she’s going to be missed by all of us that knew her. She was really just wonderful. … Her kindness to people. She was super friendly. And the way she took care of her kids and her husband. We would do our nails together. Friday morning, when I passed by she waved to me and I waved to her. I was going to do some errands and that was the last time I saw her.”

Gabriel Veras, the manager at the Forest Hills Station House, told NBC New York he saw Gaal at the restaurant hours before she was killed. “She was here on Friday, right in the center of the bar. Had a Moscow mule, had a bite to eat. Spoke to a few of my staff members that know her, joking around in conversation. She was a very, very sweet regular. She left alone and we were in shock the next day. Shock,” Veras told the news station. “She was composed, collected, in the middle of the bar, just keeping to herself and talking to staff. Nothing unusual. She didn’t seem frightened or scared or panicked. Just enjoying her one drink before going home.”

5. David Bonola Remains in Custody & Has Not Yet Made His First Court Appearance

David Bonola remains in police custody and has not yet made his first court appearance. It was not immediately clear if Bonola has hired an attorney, or been appointed one, who could speak on his behalf about his arrest and the case. The district attorney’s office has also not yet commented about the charges against Bonola.

ABC News correspondent Aaron Katersky tweeted, “A person is in custody at the NYPD’s 112 precinct in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, the Queens woman found dead inside a duffel bag. David Bonola has been charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.”

Paul Gerke, a correspondent for NewsNation, tweeted Thursday morning, “Action is picking up around the 112th NYPD precinct in Forest Hills, Queens. There are about 20 accredited media here now, awaiting David Bonola being walked into the station. Bonola has been charged with the murder of 51 year-old mother of two Orsolya Gaal.”