Was a Dog Really Skinned in Moscow, Idaho, Near Murder Scene?

One odd Internet rumor holds that a dog was skinned in Moscow, Idaho, not far from the scene where four University of Idaho students were knifed together.

But is it really true? The dog’s owners have spoken with Daily Mail and, yes, they say it really happened. The story went public when their neighbor, Clint Hughes, posted about the skinned dog, a mini Australian shepherd dog named Buddy, on Facebook in October 2022. The animal mutilation occurred just three miles from the Moscow murder scene of four college students.

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the slayings of the four University of Idaho students – Goncalves, Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The college students, who were attacked while sleeping on November 13, 2022, each died of stab wounds, authorities have said in previous news releases. The deaths are homicides.

Police have not indicated any connection between the murders and dog skinning.

Pam & Jim Colbert Say Their Dog Only Had Fur ‘Left on His Legs & Face’

Daily Mail reported: “Pam and Jim Colbert’s dog Buddy, a Mini Australian Shepherd, was filleted and skinned on October 21, weeks before four college students were murdered.” We have reached out to authorities about the animal mutilation report.

The publication spoke to the Colberts and obtained photos of the dog. According to what the Colberts told Daily Mail, they let the dog out and when they found the pooch, he “only had fur left on his legs and face.”

“It was like a deer that someone had hunted,” Pam Colbert told Daily Mail. “They cut him around the neck and just skinned him. His little legs had fur and his little face had fur, but the rest of him was just skinned.”

She continued: “The other side of him was as though they had filleted him like they were about to eat him. It was terrible. Unbelievable. They cut him like you filet a fish. We found his collar, but we didn’t find the pelt.”

Daily Mail reported that a Latah County Sheriff’s Deputy “sent to take photos for a report confirmed Buddy’s killer was human.”

Hughes Described How His Neighbors’ ‘Sweet Little Dog Was Skinned Like a Deer’

On October 22, 2022, Clint Hughes posted the account on Facebook. His Facebook page says he lives in Moscow, Idaho.

“This sounds like clickbait, but it’s not. Last light after 2am, our neighbors’ sweet little dog was skinned like a deer. No animal did this. Our dog is bigger, and was so anxious about the same time that he tore his bed up into a thousand pieces,” he wrote.

“Also, our cat has been missing for the last couple of days. Not sure if it’s tied to Halloween, and I don’t really care, I’ll be chambering all my firearms, and I would suggest everyone else in North Moscow do the same. — with Luke Hughes and 3 others.”

A man on the thread said he contacted Moscow police and could find no report. Hughes responded that the dog skinning may have been reported to the Sheriff’s Department instead. Heavy contacted the local Sheriff’s Department for comment but haven’t heard back. Heavy has also reached out to Hughes and to the Moscow Police Department.

“Just a quick update since this has resurfaced. Out of respect for the privacy of our neighbor, I won’t disclose their names here, but I will mention that I introduced them to the Daily Mail reporter today, and there should be another article forthcoming. Regarding our cat, he was found safe, fortunately. Thank you!” Hughes wrote on his comment thread on November 20, 2022.

