Dylan Mortensen & Bethany Funke: Idaho Students’ Roommates

Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke are the two surviving roommates of the University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Both Mortensen and Funke survived the attack. Daily Mail reported the roommates’ names. The New York Post reported them also, but spelled Dylan’s name Dylan Martensen. According to her Instagram account, the correct spelling is Dylan Mortensen.

The surviving roommates have been widely named on social media.

Four college students in the house were stabbed to death with a knife, police say. The deaths were ruled homicides. The victims are Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, who was Kernodle’s boyfriend. There is no suspect in custody, and the motive is not clear. Police called the attack targeted and initially said they did not believe the community was at risk.

1. Mortensen & Funke Were Both Home When the Murders Occurred, Police Say

Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates were the “key” to solving the crime because they were home when the murders occurred.

“Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell told ABC News, calling the roommates “the key to this whole thing.”

However, Snell told Daily Mail the two are not suspects but police will exhaust every possibility. The motive is not clear.

ABC News reported that the roommates were home when 911 was called around noon for an “unconscious” person on Sunday November 13, 2022, but the roommates didn’t call 911.

Chief James Fry had revealed in a news conference that the roommates were home at the time. They weren’t held hostage, according to Fry.

2. Both Have Privatized Instagram Accounts

Unlike the victims, the Instagram accounts of both Mortensen and Funke are private.

“U of Idaho-PiPhi QK🤎,” is all that Mortensen’s reads.

Funke’s Instagram page reads, “U of I x @idahopiphi.”

Mortenson’s Facebook page is still active; it says she is from Boise, Idaho. Funke also has an active Facebook page.

There isn’t much visible on their pages except a few old pictures. Mortensen’s TikTok page is set to private.

3. Both Roommates Posed for Recent Photos With the Victims

Chilling pictures have emerged showing the roommates together, looking carefree.

“one lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday 🤍” Goncalves wrote with an Instagram photo showing her, Kernodle, and Mogen with Mortensen and Funke.

It was posted the day of the murders.

Jeffrey Kernodle, the father of Xana Kernodle, told AZFamily that he was baffled by the crime.

“I have no idea. It doesn’t make sense,” he said, adding that nothing stood out about that night, and Kernodle was always in contact with her family.

“The door locks with a number code. Every time you go, you have to go around the house because of the number code so they either knew that or went around and maybe found the slider door open,” he explained to AZFamily.

“They were just hanging out at home. Xana was just hanging out at home with her boyfriend,” he said.

He told the site that she fought her killer: “Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid. Whatever she wanted to do, she could do.”

4. The Roommates Were Described as Quiet, Although the House Hosted Small Parties

Neighbors told The New York Post that the roommates were “quieter than their rowdy collegiate neighbors.” Six people lived in the house, they said.

The neighbors told The Post that “small parties” were hosted in the home but that the roommates were usually “quiet by 10 p.m.,” The Post reported.

They were seen sitting around a patio fire, drinking beer, The Post reported.

5. Mortensen & Funke Are Helping the Investigation, Police Say

Snell told Daily Mail that Mortensen and Funke were helping the investigation.

He would not reveal how they survived the mass murder or provide additional details about them Daily Mail reported.

Police have also confirmed that the victims were stabbed. According to Daily Mail, the murders were so brutal that blood was seen oozing out of the home’s wall.

“There was blood everywhere,” an investigative source told Daily Mail. “We have investigators who have been on the job for 20, even 30, years, and they say they have never seen anything like this.”

The cause of death was homicide by stabbing.

According to KXLY, the coroner says there was a lot of blood and the cause of death was stabbing. At this point, there is no sign that substance abuse contributed to the deaths, the television station reported.

“These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a statement.

“All four victims were students at the University of Idaho. Please respect the privacy of the victims’ family, friends, and loved ones as the Moscow Police Department investigates this tragic event.”

On November 15, 2022, police revealed that a knife was used in the murders. They also said all of the victims died of homicide, meaning that none of the deaths was a murder-suicide. Police wrote:

On November 13, 2022, at 11:58 hours, Moscow Police Department Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased. The deaths have been ruled to be homicide. Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used. Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths. Also, based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large. Investigators are continuing to work diligently on establishing a timeline of relevant events to re-create the victims’ activities on the evening of November 12 and early morning of November 13, following all leads and identifying persons of interest.

