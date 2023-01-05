Idaho Murders Affidavit Released: Read the Full Court Document

Authorities have released the Idaho murders affidavit that details police evidence in the quadruple murder of four college students.

You can read the affidavit in full here.

The affidavit was released by the Idaho State court system on January 5, 2023. It details the crime scene in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle, the four University of Idaho students who were knifed to death on November 13, 2022, in their off-campus rental property, according to previous police releases through a website authorities created to provide information.

Bryan Kohberger, a graduate student in criminology at the University of Washington, is accused in connection with the deaths. Authorities waited until Kohberger was back on Idaho soil (he had gone to his parents’ home in Pennsylvania after the homicides) before releasing the affidavit.

Be forewarned that the details in the affidavit are graphic and disturbing.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Affidavit Describes in Graphic Details Where the Bodies Were Found

According to the affidavit, on November 13, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., the Moscow Police Department, a sergeant and Moscow Police Officer Brett Payne responded to the King Road residence to assistant with scene security and processing the crime scene.

An officer and Payne entered the home through the bottom floor door, the affidavit says. Payne went down the hallway to the west bedroom on the second floor which was Kernodle’s room, the affidavit says. Just before this room, there was a bathroom door on the south wall of the hallway, the affidavit says.

As Payne approached the room, he could see a body, later identified as Kernodle’s, laying on the floor, according to the affidavit. She was deceased with wounds “which appeared to have been caused by a edged weapon,” according to the affidavit.

Also in the room was Ethan Chapin, who was also deceased, the affidavit says. He was killed by “sharp-force injuries,” according to the affidavit.

In the third floor of the residence, there were two bedrooms and one bathroom. The bedroom on the west side of the floor was the bedroom of Kaylee Goncalves, the affidavit says. There was a dog in the room when Moscow police initially responded; it belonged to Goncalves and her ex-boyfriend Jack Ducoeur, according to the affidavit, which adds that Ducouer told police that he and Goncalves shared the dog.

Mogen’s bedroom was also on the third floor, in the southwest corner.

When police entered, the officer could see “two females in the single bed in the room. Both Goncalves and Mogen were deceased with visible stab wounds,” the affidavit says.

Authorities Found Male DNA on the Button Snap of a Knife Sheath Left at the Crime Scene, the Affidavit Says

A tan leather sheath was lying on the bed next to Mogen’s right side, according to the affidavit. The sheath had a “Ka-Bar” “USMC” and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it, the affidavit says.

Male DNA was left on the button snap of the knife sheath, according to the affidavit.