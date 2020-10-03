Elizabeth Barnes, a Government Lawyer & Niece of Cellino & Barnes’s Steve Barnes, Killed in Plane Crash

Elizabeth Barnes was the niece of lawyer Steve Barnes. The pair were killed in a plane crash in Corfu, New York, on October 2. Barnes was 32 years old. Flight records indicate that the pair were flying from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Buffalo, New York. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. local time. Barnes and her uncle were the only two people on board the plane. In a statement, Ross Cellino was the firs to identify Elizabeth Barnes as the other person on board the flight.

Barnes was the daughter of Steve Barnes’s brother, Richard Barnes. Richard Barnes is a personal injury lawyer at Cellino & Barnes. Barnes’ mother was Deborah N. Sorbini-Barnes, an assistant U.S, District Attorney. Sorbini-Barnes died in 2006 after a long illness, according to her Buffalo News obituary. The tribute mentions that in the last five years of her life, Sorbini-Barnes worked a part-time schedule in order to spend more time with her children. Barnes is survived by her brother, Brian Barnes, and her step-mother.

Two Dead In Corfu Plane Crashturbo prop with 6 to 8 seats , was being flown by prominent Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes and that he , and a female passenger did not survive 2020-10-02T21:49:11Z

According to her LinkedIn page, Elizabeth Barnes graduated from Orchard Park High School in Orchard Park, New York and the University of Rochester in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish. During her time in Rochester, Barnes spent time studying abroad in Sydney, Australia. Barnes went on to receive her law degree at The George Washington University Law School in 2013. While pursuing her law degree, Barnes volunteered at the Harvard Legal Aid Society and at the George Washington Law Immigration Clinic.

At the time of her death, Barnes was working as an assistant regional counsel at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Boston. Prior toBarn working for the Department of Health and Human Services, Barnes worked at the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office in Lowell, Massachusetts. Barnes was admitted to the bar in Massachusetts in 2013 and New York in 2014.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School