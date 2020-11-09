Emily Murphy, GSA Administrator: How She’s Blocking Biden Transition Team

Emily Murphy is a General Services Administration (GSA) worker in charge of signing the papers that will allow Joe Biden’s presidential transition team to begin work this week — but she’s refusing to sign those papers.

As the GSA Administrator, one of Murphy’s jobs is to sign a formal letter allowing the transition process to begin, from one presidency to the next. This letter provides millions of dollars of resources to the transition team for the next president. It provides government access and clearance to certain members of the transition team, as well as office spaces and necessary equipment. But Murphy has yet to sign the letter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Murphy Has Worked at the GSA For Four Years; She Was Appointed by Trump

Murphy is the GSA Administrator, making her the leader of the government agency. She was appointed to the role by Trump, and sworn in unanimously at the beginning of his presidency, according to her bio.

Per her bio, Murphy leads a staff of over 11,000 government employees.

Murphy Has Not Publicly Commented on the Matter; a GSA Spokesperson Said an ‘Ascertainment Has Yet to Be Made’

Many people might be wondering whether Murphy is personally refusing to sign the letter for her own professional reasons, or if she’s been given a directive by the White House. Murphy hasn’t given a public statement on the matter, as of Monday — but a spokesperson for the GSA has.

Per The Washington Post, GSA spokesperson Pamela Pennington provided the following emailed statements: “An ascertainment has not yet been made…and its Administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law.”

Murphy’s most recent public statement came three days ago, in the form of a tweet that had nothing to do with the presidential election. On her official government Twitter account, she tweeted, “Happy National Veterans Small Business Week! #DYK? The federal government’s goal is to award at least 3% of all federal contracting dollars to service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses each year. You can find help from @GSAOSDBU at gsa.gov/small-business.”

Murphy Refused to Answer Questions From Congress About Trump Hotel in D.C. During a Hearing in January

At a hearing in January, GSA administrator Emily Murphy (@GSAEmily) repeatedly refused to answer questions about the Trump Hotel DC—a USG tenant—from a House subcommittee with GSA oversight. Just see the handy chart! via @1100penn https://t.co/pFNPzSvFT6 pic.twitter.com/TDJh4HIMCg — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) November 9, 2020

In January, Murphy appeared before Congress in a hearing for the Trump Hotel in D.C., a USG tenant. Murphy repeatedly refused to answer questions about the hotel. When asked if the Trump Hotel had received money from foreign governments, Murphy replied, “GSA does not have that information.”

When asked if the hotel violates the emoluments clause, Murphy replied, “That issue is still being adjudicated and can’t be commented on.”