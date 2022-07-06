Emma Caplan Missing After Being Seen at Miami Airport

Emma Caplan is a missing woman whose family says vanished after being seen at Miami International Airport in Florida.

“Hi everyone this is Emma’s sister Maddie. Emma is a Missing Person – She was last seen at the Miami Dade Airport on Wednesday 6/29 at 5:30PM. If anyone has any information please give me a call or text at 610-574-9347. Please share,” reads a post on Caplan’s Facebook page.

The post is dated July 6, 2022, although the case has not gotten much media attention so far. Heavy has contacted Caplan’s sister to get more information.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caplan’s Sister Also Shared a Missing Person’s Poster for Caplan

Caplan’s sister also shared a missing person’s poster to her Facebook page. Caplan’s Facebook page says she lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is from South San Francisco, California.

The missing person’s poster lists two detectives’ names and says that Caplan was last seen on Concourse E of the airport at 6:30 p.m. on June 29, 2022.

She is described as age 23, height 5 foot 3 inches, weight 120 pounds, white, with hazel eyes and dark brown/black hair. She is “fair-skinned with dark hair and slim build,” the poster says.

Her photos on Facebook mostly show her with friends.

Caplan’s Sister Says She Was Seen on the Property of a Local High School

Her sister posted an update a few hours after the Facebook post. It says, “Update: Emma Caplan seen on the property of Miami Beach Senior High School/Collins Park area late Thursday 6/30 early Friday 7/1 between midnight-2 a.m. Confirmed by police.”

That update did not further explain the sighting. Nor did it provide further context for it.

The missing person poster has had hundreds of shares on Facebook. Another woman shared the missing person poster and posted on Facebook, “Hi everyone – asking for a ton of help and prayers. Please post this on your social media so we can locate Emma. We just want to know that she is safe.”

The missing person poster for Caplan was also shared on Reddit, where people discussed the case.

It’s not clear whether it’s believed Caplan met with foul play or disappeared on her own volition or some other explanation. On Reddit, people questioned how someone could disappear at the airport due to the large number of cameras. Others requested additional context to assess the situation, but it has not been provided. But another Reddit user countered, “There actually aren’t enough cameras at the airport..The stupid sh** that happens there is gratuitous.”

Heavy has reached out to Miami-Dade police for further details on the disappearance. It’s not clear why Caplan was traveling to Florida or whether she was traveling alone. The police have not posted about Caplan’s disappearance on their social media accounts.

“…have you heard anything about Emma Caplan? Went missing from the Miami airport terminal 6/29 I believe. Seems like there’s no media around her disappearance,” a woman wrote on Twitter.

“This is a daughter of my dear old tennis partner. Please contact Maddie if you have any info about her sister. 🙏” another woman wrote on the Facebook comment thread on Caplan’s page.

