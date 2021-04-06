Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, Fort Detrick Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet was identified by Frederick Police as the Navy Corpsman accused of shooting and injuring two people at an industrial park in Frederick, Maryland before he was fatally shot by personnel at nearby Fort Detrick.

The U.S. Navy identified Woldesenbet as a 38-year-old hospital corpsman. Two victims were taken to a Baltimore hospital with critical injuries. The initial shooting was reported at Riverside Tech Park in the northeastern part of the city. The victims were also members of the Navy, authorities said.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said during a press conference Woldesenbet achieved the rank of E-4 and lived in Frederick. He was identified as a medical lab technician in 2019 meeting minutes from the Board of Regents Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences 208th Meeting.

1. Woldesenbet Attended the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland as a Medical Lab Technician Student

Woldesenbet attended the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland as a medical lab technician student. He was projected to graduate in December 2019, according to a letter from the school’s chief academic officer and dean.

Woldesenbet was stationed at Fort Detrick, law enforcement said. He was an E-4, or petty officer third class, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said during a press conference.

Lando said the gunman used a rifle in the shooting. He lived in the city of Frederick, not on the military base, Lando said.

The location of the shooting was at a military institution in the tech park, according to Lando.

“It’s tied to the military, to the navy, and that’s where the shooting took place, so there is a connection to the navy there,” he said.

A motive is still under investigation, and authorities did not speculate about why Woldesenbet allegedly opened fire.

“We are still investigating motive, investigating the exact circumstances,” Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley told reporters at an afternoon news conference.

2. Woldesenbet Was an E-4 & Was Posted at Fort Detrick, About 10 Minutes From the Initial Shooting Scene

The U.S. Navy was quick to confirm the shooting at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, saying a Navy Hospital Corpsman was the shooter. Woldesenbet was later identified by authorities as the gunman. He was killed minutes after the initial shooting, the Navy wrote on Twitter just before 11 a.m. Fort Detrick released a statement saying the situation was “neutralized” when the suspect “breached” the Nalin Pond Gate. Personnel attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, the statement said.

It said:

SHOOTING INCIDENT (ACTIVE SHOOTER — RESOLVED)

FORT DETRICK, Maryland—Fort Detrick Police have neutralized an active shooter situation involving an armed gunman.

After a shooting incident off post, the suspect breached the Nalin Pond gate located off of Opposumtown Pike. The gunman was neutralized, and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our people,” said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally. “Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”

Fort Detrick and local law enforcement are continuing to investigate this incident.

The Navy statement also said the gunman had been killed.

“The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves,” the Navy wrote on Twitter. “#USNavy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves.”

Fort Detrick later posted a statement on Facebook saying parts of the installation were closed due to the ongoing investigation.

“Due to events that transpired this morning there are ongoing investigations taking place on the installation,” the statement said. “Police have cordoned off those areas of the installation, so those areas are now off limits, and they are identified by cones, police tape or Traffic Control Point personnel. At the moment the Nalin Gate is part of that area and is currently closed, please use Veterans and Old Farm Gates for access on and off the post.”

3. The Two Victims Were Both Sailors & Flown by Medical Helicopter With Serious Injuries

Police had been called to the shooting scene at Riverside Tech Park at about 8:20 a.m., which is about a 4-mile drive east of Fort Detrick, Lando said. He said the victims were both sailors, and they were critically injured. One of the victims remained in critical condition at Baltimore Shock Trauma, and the second victim was expected to be released Wednesday. Lando said the families of the victims were notified.

“We know some people fled from the business,” he said during a press conference.

He described the active shooting incident as a situation with two crime scenes, the first at the Riverside Tech Park and the second at the U.S. Army garrison. Lando said the victims were flown by medical helicopters to trauma centers in Baltimore.

4. Fort Detrick Is a U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command Installation With a Population of About 10,000

Fort Detrick is a U.S. Army garrison with a population of about 10,000, which includes both military personnel and civilians, according to the U.S. Military. The garrison is an MRDC installation, or a U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC) installation known for biomedical research. The MRDC’s mission is “supporting a multi-governmental community that conducts biomedical research and development, medical material management, worldwide communications, and the study of foreign plant pathogens.”

“The US Army Garrison, Fort Detrick, provides sustainable base operations support, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship to facilitate the sustainment of vital national interests,” the U.S. Military writes.

Fort Detrick supports the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services. Within the DoD, Fort Detrick supports all four branches of the military, the military said.

Fort Detrick made headlines in 2008 when Army biologist Bruce Edwards Ivins died by suicide on the base after learning he would be named as a suspect in the 2001 anthrax attacks. He was never formally charged with mailing the letters that killed five people. ProPublica reported in 2011 there was some doubt whether Ivins was the perpetrator.

5. Governor Larry Hogan Was Briefed on the Situation & Commended Law Enforcement for the Swift Response

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan commended law enforcement on the state, local and federal level for their swift response to the active shooter situation in a statement on Twitter.

I want to thank the federal, state, and local law enforcement officials for responding swiftly to the incident this morning in Frederick. We are keeping the victims in our prayers and @MDSP will continue to assist in the investigation. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 6, 2021

“I want to thank the federal, state, and local law enforcement officials for responding swiftly to the incident this morning in Frederick. We are keeping the victims in our prayers and @MDSP will continue to assist in the investigation,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Tragic events in @FrederickMD today,” wrote U.S. Senator Ben Cardin on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I am closely following developments and appreciate the updates from the @USNavy.”