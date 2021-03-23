Ahmad Al Issa, King Soopers, Boulder Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was identified as the suspect in the shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 dead, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

Police were called for an active shooter inside the grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at about 2:30 p.m. local time where a grocery store turned into a bloodbath during the country’s most recent mass shooting. Al Issa of Arvada exchanged gunfire with officers, killing Talley, police said in a Tuesday morning press conference. He was also injured in the gunfight and taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday.

Live videos emerged from the scene in Boulder, which you can watch later in this post. Be forewarned that some of the footage is extremely graphic.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Al Issa Lived ‘Most of His Life in the United States’ & Investigators Are Digging Into His Background

Officials said Al Issa lived “most of his life in the United States” during a Tuesday morning press conference. Authorities are looking into his background, but did not release additional information on his past.

A witness told the Denver Post the gunman entered the grocery store, wordless, and opened fire.

“He didn’t say s***,” he said. “He just came in and started shooting.”

The witness is a student who lives nearby. The University of Colorado, Boulder is located about two miles from the shooting scene. The witness said he and his roommate were at the grocery store to buy pizza for lunch. They were at self-checkout when the shooter entered and opened fire, he said.

The roommate said the shooter “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

They both escaped through a back door, they told the newspaper. Fairview High School is also located just blocks away, the Denver Post reported. The Boulder Valley School District started spring break Monday, but two sports teams were practicing at the time of the shooting. The students were sent home, and nearby businesses were also placed on lockdown.

2. ‘Surrender Now!’ a Witness Said Police Shouted at the Suspect & He Was ‘Significantly Injured’

Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of them." He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour https://t.co/DPcYtUaAJD pic.twitter.com/BrsrOV2UwK — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021

Al Issa exchanged gunfire with officers who entered the grocery store minutes after they were called, officials said during a Tuesday morning press conference. He was injured in the gunfight and taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition at the time. Officials said he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. They expected he would be booked into the jail later Tuesday. He was armed with a patrol rifle, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

The suspect was “significantly injured” following the mass shooting, and was taken to a local hospital, Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said during a Monday evening press conference.

He described the suspect at the time as a person of interest, and said there was no ongoing threat to the public. Police did not release a possible motive in the shooting, noting that they were in the very early stages of a lengthy investigation.

Conor McCue, a witness to the grocery store shooting, told CBS4 he heard police telling a suspect to “surrender now!”

McCue said he heard the first gunshots, but it took a moment to process what was happening.

“Heard a loud bang… thought someone dropped something. Then by the third bang everyone was running,” he told the news outlet.

A family was waiting in line for COVID-19 vaccinations when a woman was shot in front of them, said the father of one of the family members in an interview with CBS4. They family ran away and found a closet upstairs, where they hid for an hour, he said. He was in communication with his daughter while they hid. The father advocated for gun control to the news outlet.

“When it’s your family, you feel it,” he said.

Victims who were still in the store when police arrived were led outside by officers.

3. Video Emerged of a Man Being Arrested in the Minutes After the Shooting & Livestream Video Showed the Immediate Aftermath of the Shooting

Videos emerged on social media soon after the shooting which showed a man being arrested. It was not immediately clear whether the man was the shooting suspect, but it appeared that police were taking the man into custody. The video shows a man being led by police to a stretcher.

“It was quite a chaotic situation,” a FOX DC reporter said on the air, referencing reports from witnesses.

The reporter spoke over the live image taken from a news helicopter and described what he was seeing: “a man who was escorted by police in handcuffs loaded onto a stretcher and being taken from the scene.”

A graphic and dramatic video captured the active shooter scene at the Colorado grocery store, beginning just seconds after the first shots rang out. The video shows injured and possibly deceased people inside and outside the store.

“Get 911 right here,” says the man filming. “We’ve got injured parties on the ground. We don’t know. There’s a shooter, active shooter somewhere. Could be in the store. He went in the store. Oh my God. Guys we’ve got people down in King Soopers.”

The man walks into the entrance of the store from its ramp, and another man on the video says the shooter is still inside. One person appears to be dead on the ramp, another appears to be dead in the parking lot and third person appears to be dead near a checkout counter inside.

Two gun blasts can be heard on the video.

Mass Shooter at King Soopers – licensing info below.media organizations can license the video here usetmx.com/details/6667 First at an active shooter scene, as it unfolded at King soopers in boulder. i was loading groceries in my car when i heard loud shots. i immediately fired up the livestream and rounded the corner to a horrific scene. If you want to use (or continue… 2021-03-23T00:12:23Z

“Guys this happened… not even 30 seconds ago. I heard gunshots going. Guys there’s an active shooter,” a man said on a livestream video.

Sirens could be heard in the background. The man filming, Dean Schiller, described the scene, saying people were running away and the shooter was still inside.

“People ran out the back door. The active shooter is still in there,” he said.

He ran to the front of the store.

“Guys we’ve got an active shooter situation at King Soopers. He’s inside the building right now,” he said.

He described the person who was in handcuffs as “mostly undressed. He was in his underwear.”

He gave information to news stations later in the video, saying he was nearby and heard gunfire.

He said he heard “loud bangs” but initially couldn’t believe it was gunfire. He said he saw a woman on the ground next to a gold Toyota Rav4, followed by another man motionless on the ground.

“We immediately took cover right outside,” he said, and went around to the front of the building where he heard more gunshots. He said officers arrived and he hid behind cars and walls.

He saw three victims himself, and watched officers arrive as shots continued to ring out. He estimated that the shooting lasted for 10 minutes before subsiding.

“I wouldn’t have believed it had I not seen it and heard it myself,” he said.

“My heart was pumping so hard,” he said.

He said he had friends “as close as family” inside. He lives across the street from the grocery store, he said.

4. Younger People Helped Older People Escape From the Grocery Store, a Witness Said

Witnesses told the Denver Post about touching moments amid the tragedy of a mass shooting that left multiple people dead. James Bentz, 57, told the newspaper he escaped the grocery store by jumping off the loading dock at the back of the store. He saw younger people helping older people off the platform, he said.

“It seemed like all of us had imagined we’d be in a situation like this at some point in our lives,” he said.

He was in the meat section when he heard what he thought was a misfire, followed by more gunshots.

“I was then at the front of a stampede,” he said.

He was on his way to pick up coffee at the King Soopers in Boulder on Table Mesa Dr. when he saw a terrible sight after shots were fired.

Neven Sloan and his wife, Quinlyn Sloan, told the newspaper they were in different parts of the store when shots were fired. They ran to find each other before escaping.

Neven Sloan said the shots “were muffled at first and then I heard it echo in the store and I knew we needed to get out.”

Quinlyn Sloan told the newspaper she didn’t know what she was hearing at the time of the first gunshot, but then “people started running. A few stood still like they didn’t know what was happening. Then [the shooting] went rapidly.”

Neven Sloan said once he knew his wife was safely outside, “I felt an impulse to go back,” and ran back inside to help others.

Another witness described his thoughts to Fox 31, saying he was in shock and called his mom to say he was OK. That’s when the gravity of the situation sunk in, he said.

“The fact that it’s happening all over America, seeing it on the news, [it’s] something I’ve grown up with, people my age, my generation are used to this. And it’s something I never thought would happen in my town,” he said.

5. The Local District Attorney Promised His Office Would ‘Stand With the Families’ & Colorado Lawmakers Were Quick to Express Condolences on Social Media

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said there would be a “coordinated effort” of officials to stand with the families of the victims and seek justice.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” he said.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to fight for them and their families to be sure we reach the right and just outcome,” he added.

Colorado lawmakers shared sentiments online in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. They wrote that they were keeping tabs on the updates and expressed sympathy to the families of the victims.

“Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy,” Governor Jared Polis wrote on Twitter.

“Praying for the entire #Boulder community & all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident,” wrote Representative Joe Neguse.

Representative Joe Neguse said he was praying for the first responders and all of Boulder.

“We’re monitoring this tragic situation and our prayers are with the Boulder community,” wrote Senator Michael Bennet.

“Praying for our law enforcement who are responding to the active shooter at the King Soopers in #Boulder,” wrote Congressman Ken Buck. “Please follow the advice of @boulderpolice and avoid the area.”