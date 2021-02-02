Five FBI Agents Shot, Some Possibly Killed, in Sunrise, Florida

Multiple FBI agents were shot and possibly more than one was killed in an evolving situation in Sunrise, Florida. CNN reported that five FBI agents were shot.

There were conflicting reports about how many agents were killed as the early morning shootings unfolded on February 2, 2021.

Law Enforcement Today, a news site devoted to news about law enforcement, reported through sources that three FBI agents were killed, but that information has not been confirmed by authorities.

NBC Miami reported that up to five FBI agents were injured with two rushed to the hospital.

Fox 46 reported that multiple agents were shot, also through a source that provided information to the Associated Press. That official said their conditions were not known.

The Agents Were Serving a Child Exploitation Warrant

Serving a warrant can be dangerous business, and that’s what the FBI agents were doing in this case – serving a warrant for child exploitation, according to FOX46.

The suspect “was wanted for violent crimes against children,” NBC Miami reported. The suspect’s name was not yet released.

The Sunrise, Florida, Police Department tweeted, “There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions. Please use an alternate route.”

They added, “The scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace on Nob Hill Road are still asked to remain at their homes until we are able to open Nob Hill Rd for travel. Thank you for your patience as understanding.”

Earlier, they tweeted, “8:40am: We ask that residents in the community, Water Terrace remain in their homes. Law Enforcement still has the entrances blocked at this time. Thank you for your patience.”

The Shootings Took Place at an Upscale Apartment Complex

According to CNN, the shootings took place at the Water Terrace apartment complex at 6:04 a.m.

Sunrise, Florida, is located near Fort Lauderdale.

The apartment complex website describes it as fairly upscale, featuring a resort-style pool and spa and other amenities.

This story is being updated as more information is known about the FBI agents. Authorities have not provided many official details at this stage.

