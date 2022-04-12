Frank R. James, Brooklyn Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Frank R. James was identified as the green-construction-vest clad suspect carrying a .9mm caliber handgun accused of shooting multiple people during rush hour inside a subway car as it pulled up to the 36th Street Brooklyn subway station.

Mayor Eric Adams told CNN that 16 people were wounded, 10 from gunshots. The New York Post reported that the suspect’s gun jammed, preventing further carnage.

Hourari Benkada, 27, told CNN that he was sitting next to the suspect and was shot in the knee. He said it felt like the shooting lasted two minutes. According to the New York Daily News, he told people to “start running” before opening fire, and said “Oops, my bad” after detonating a smoke bomb.

“When [the train] was about to hit 36th Street, we stopped for 5 minutes. He takes out a gas mask from one of his little luggage[s],” a witness told The Post.

“He opened one of his gas tanks, and he said, ‘Oops, my bad.’ He pulls out an ax, he drops it, he takes a gun out, he starts shooting.”

“He started firing randomly into the crowd,” witness Catherine Garcia, 34, told The Daily News. “He probably couldn’t see, because it was black smoke. We just prayed and hoped that he would not just execute us one by one.”

“Investigators believe they have identified man who rented U-Haul linked to Brooklyn subway shooting suspect. They say van was driven from PA to NY yesterday. Police also told Jon that the man has a criminal record…ties to NY, PA and Wisconsin,” News4 journalist Natalie Pasquarella wrote on Twitter. She said reporter Jonathan Dienst obtained the information from sources.

CNN reported that authorities identified the suspect from a credit card he left at the scene.

However, the injury toll continued to climb. The Associated Press reported that 29 people were injured in all from smoke inhalation, gunshots, and other things. Five people are in critical condition. All are expected to survive.

For hours, the suspect was at large as a manhunt ensued.

According to the Associated Press, police were searching for, and then found, an “unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn” that matched the van being sought in connection with the attack. The suspect is at large.

It’s not clear what the motive is, but crime in New York – and in the subway – has been a growing concern.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Suspect Donned What Appeared to Be a Gas Mask Before Opening Fire, the Police Commissioner Said

NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell ensured the public there are “no known explosive devices on our subway trains and this is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time.”

Speaking in a news conference, she described it as a “violent incident” on the Manhattan-bound N line.

No one has life-threatening injuries, she said. The commissioner said the gunman, just before 8:24 a.m., “donned what appeared to be a gas mask. He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it. The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform.”

She described him as a “male, black,” about 5 foot 5 inches tall, with a heavy build, wearing a green “construction type vest” and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The New York Post reported that the suspect was hauling items around in a “rolling milk crate-type carrier.” He also had hatchet and fireworks, Daily News reported, adding that he shot people ages 17 to 49.

The suspect is still on the loose … cops swarmed the subway station and are on the hunt for him.

Daily News reported that the man was also carrying construction tools. It’s believed that surveillance cameras inside the station malfunctioned and did not capture the shooting, according to AP.

The color of the suspect’s vest varied. A witness told The New York Post that the suspect was a “5-foot-5 black man, around 170 pounds wearing an orange vest and gas mask,” and said she saw him drop “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top.”

“I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on,” she said to the newspaper.

NBC New York described the suspect as “a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds who was wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest,” according to law enforcement sources. The station reported that they say five people were shot.

2. The Suspect Was on the Radar of the FBI

According to Newsweek, The suspect was “previously known to the FBI, having been entered into the Guardian Lead system in New Mexico, though he was cleared after multiple interviews in 2019.”

Newsweek reported that authorities believe he drove to New York from New Mexico. However, other reports indicated he drove from Pennsylvania.

One woman told The New York Post that there were so many gunshots she “lost count.”

NYC Fire Wire tweeted, “Brooklyn *10-75* Box 7032. 36th St & 4th Ave. MCI – Multiple people shot in the subway. RTF to staging.”

3. Authorities Were Seeking a U-Haul With Arizona Plates & Believe the Gunman Had Extended Magazines, Reports Say

The Associated Press reported that authorities were showing people a photo of the suspect and an “Arizona license plate number” of the U-Haul truck they were seeking.

The AP reported that authorities found a handgun at the scene, “along with multiple smoke devices and other items,” and they believe the gunman had two extended magazines.

According to the New York Daily News, the man “tossed a smoke bomb into a southbound R train and then opened fire on passengers” as the subway doors closed.

There were immediately reports on social media of explosions at the shooting scene. Fox5 also reported on a “possible explosion” at the scene. However, NBC New York reported that undetonated explosive devices were found.

“In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available,” NYPD tweeted.

Mayor Adams told CNN:

I think it’s still a preliminary investigation. This is terror. Someone attempted to terrorize our system. They brought in what appears to be some form of smoke device. They discharged a weapon, and so I don’t want to be premature in identifying that this was or was not. I think at this time, the investigators are going to do their due diligence to properly identify what happened here. And so I think at this time it’s premature to state exactly what happened here. Still new. We’re still unfolding the investigation, but we will come to the source of what happened and we will apprehend the person that’s responsible.

4. Graphic Video & Photos Showed the Scene

A graphic photo emerged from inside the station, showing bloodied people lying on the ground. You can see it below, but be forewarned that it’s disturbing.

The Derek French Photo page on Twitter shared the above photo and wrote, “Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn.” He describes himself as a New York photojournalist.

French was immediately inundated by New York news outlets asking to use his photo.

You can see a round-up of photos and videos from the scene here.

5. One Man Described Seeing ‘a Young Guy Who Was Bleeding From the Legs’

Konrad Aderer tweeted, “I was heading into 36th Street Station in Brooklyn when a young guy who was bleeding from the legs said people were injured and bleeding. I’m safe, almost back home #SunsetPark.”

NYPD News tweeted, “ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.”

