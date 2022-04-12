Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Video & Photos [GRAPHIC]

Graphic video and photos emerged in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting, with undetonated explosives being reported. You can see the videos and photos throughout this story but be forewarned that they are graphic because they show bloodied people lying on the ground.

The New York Times reported that 13 people were injured. The suspect is at large.

Details were just coming in after the morning incident, and it’s not yet clear exactly how many victims there are or whether anyone has died. It’s also not clear who the suspect is, beyond a general description, and what the motive is for the attack. However, the videos and photos confirmed a chaotic scene on a subway platform at Sunset Park on 36th Street.

NBC New York described the suspect as “a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds who was wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest,” according to law enforcement sources. The station reported that they say five people were shot.

A witness told The New York Post that the suspect was a “5-foot-5 black man, around 170 pounds wearing an orange vest and gas mask,” and said she saw him drop “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top.”

According to the New York Daily News, the man, wearing a construction vest, “tossed a smoke bomb into a southbound R train and then opened fire on passengers” as the subway doors closed.

“In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available,” NYPD tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Were Reports That at Least Five People Were Shot

GRAPHIC VIDEO: This is the scene at a New York City subway station in Brooklyn after 6 people shot and explosives found pic.twitter.com/DXosJRlpkC — GBN (@GBNfeed) April 12, 2022

One video circulating on social media (see above) said that someone was shot and a fire was lit. There were varied reports of five or six people shot, but authorities have not yet released the number of victims.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted, “Local Brooklyn official tells @jamiestelter that preliminary info indicates five people were injured in the subway shooting in Sunset Park. Subject to change.”

Multiple people were shot at the Brooklyn Subway station at Sunset Park on April 12, 2022, confirmed NBC New York. The mass shooting occurred at 36th Street.

Fox5 also reported on a “possible explosion” at the scene.

One Widely Circulated Photo Showed Bloodied People Lying on the Ground

Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/3Va2iXf0JQ — Derek French Photo (@derekcfrench) April 12, 2022

The Derek French Photo page on Twitter shared the above photo and wrote, “Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn.” He describes himself as a New York photojournalist.

French was immediately inundated by New York news outlets asking to use his photo.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Several people shot and multiple explosives found at New York City subway station#Brooklyn l #NY

Police confirm explosive devices are present at the 36th Street station. Several people are down. Trains are being halted.

More information as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/9HFIY2SSOP — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) April 12, 2022

NYC Fire Wire tweeted, “Brooklyn *10-75* Box 7032. 36th St & 4th Ave. MCI – Multiple people shot in the subway. RTF to staging.”

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Konrad Aderer tweeted, “I was heading into 36th Street Station in Brooklyn when a young guy who was bleeding from the legs said people were injured and bleeding. I’m safe, almost back home #SunsetPark.”

NYPD News tweeted, “ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.”

