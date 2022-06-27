Glenn Hirsch, ‘Duck Sauce’ Murder Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Glenn Hirsch is the suspect named in the murder of Zhiwen Yan, a beloved delivery driver in Queens. Yan worked for the Great Wall Chinese restaurant, and he was gunned down while riding his scooter in Forest Hills, New York.

Officials believe the murder may have stemmed from a confrontation involving duck sauce. Hirsch is scheduled to appear in court Monday, June 27, 2022, according to the New York Department of Corrections. A judge set bail at $500,000 in his case.

Yan was killed April 30, 2022, near 108th Street and 67th Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Yan is being remembered by his customers as an “unsung hero” for his positivity and perseverance. He was 45.

1. Police Found Hirsch’s Refrigerator Stocked Full of Condiments, Including Duck Sauce

Yan Zhiwen. an ancestor now, and far too soon. https://t.co/AXffRyrbw8 — 陳allie (@allieism__) May 2, 2022

Police told the New York Post that while they were searching Hirsch’s Briarwood home, they found a refrigerator with a large stash of condiments.

“When they were doing their search of the place for the weapons, they looked in the refrigerator, and there were all of these condiments,” the official told the news outlet. “His whole fridge was filled with duck sauce.”

“It was not just duck sauce,” the person added, according to the Post. “It was condiments, duck sauce, ketchup. … It was weird. He’s a hoarder.”

Yan had been married for seven years and had three children — two daughters and a son, according to the Daily News. His widow is Kun Ying Zhao, who also goes by Eva.

Last night's shooting death in Forest Hills: Zhiwen Yan, 45, was making a Chinese food delivery on a scooter when he was struck once in the chest. Cops believe it was a stray bullet.

According to a GoFundMe page, the shooting was an act of road rage.https://t.co/BCZKg6TQno — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) May 1, 2022

James Zhao, Yan’s cousin, told the Daily News that he only wanted to provide for his family.

“I don’t know how I can explain how I feel,” he said. “We just want to work and make money and lay low and her husband doesn’t do anything wrong, nothing bad.”

A video from a nearby surveillance camera showed Yan’s last moments as he left a delivery. The video, which also captured the shooting from a distance, is posted below and may be disturbing to some viewers. Yan lived in the Middle Village with his wife and children.

Police initially told the Daily News Yan was likely hit by a stray bullet as he rode through Forest Hills on a delivery. He was near 108th Street and 67th Drive at about 9:30 p.m. when a man began firing shots, one which hit Yan in the chest, the news outlet reported. Yan was on his way to his next delivery when he was shot. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he died, the Daily News reported shortly after the deadly shooting.

2. Hirsch Is ‘A Clear & Present Danger,’ Queens Officials Said

Zhiwen Yan, a Chinese restaurant deliveryman and a beloved figure in his neighborhood in Queens, was shot and killed. No motive was offered, but officials said they were investigating the possibility that he was targeted because of his Asian ethnicity. https://t.co/OFYQshfMlG — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2022

Hirsch was initially held without bail following his arrest in the death of Yan, but Queens Criminal Court Judge Kenneth Holder changed his bail conditions June 8 and set bail at $500,000, according to court records filed in his case.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-Queens, told Yahoo News that Hirsch should not be released onto the streets.

“Granting bail would be the wrong decision and we hope that it does not happen,” Meng said Sunday, according to Yahoo News. “Someone who is a clear and present danger should not be released back into the community that still grieves Zhiwen Yan’s death.”

Family members told the Daily News Yan worked three jobs to provide for his family, including for the Great Wall on Queens Boulevard, where he worked for 14 years. The Great Wall was about six blocks from where the shooting took place, the Daily News reported.

“I keep crying,” Zhao told the Daily News. “He meant everything to me. He took good care of me and the family.”

She told CBS New York they had recently opened a laundromat to help provide for the family.

She tearfully spoke through a translator to the news station about the moment she learned her husband was dead. She arrived at the hospital too late to see him one last time, she said.

“They told me, ‘Your husband died.’ I told them they are lying. My heart broke into pieces. I told him, ‘Please stand up and come home with me,'” Kun Ying Zhao said.

This afternoon I stood with Zhiwen Yan's family. Zhiwen was killed last night while delivering food. He held three jobs to support his three children. Senseless violence has devasted another hard-working family seeking the American Dream. May the killer be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/ms676ntSup — Ethan Felder (@EthanforQueens) May 1, 2022

The grief stretched far beyond Yan’s inner circle, leaving a void with customers who remembered him for his friendly spirit, according to Fox 5 New York.

“He was the heart of Forest Hills to so many,” Matthew Murray told the news station.

3. Hirsch Is Being Held in an Infirmary Ward in New York

He is being held in the North Infirmary Command, a housing facility for inmates who need medical care in East Elmhurst, New York, his prison record shows. His bail conditions include an option for partially secured bond. He is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Yan.

Yan’s customers told the Daily News he referred to his customers as “my friend.” It would only take one delivery for Yan to remember a customer, and he would say “hi” to them on the street, customers told the Daily News.

“He was always very pleasant, always with a smile, always very respectful. Even during COVID, he would deliver,” Great Wall regular Liza Padilla told the outlet. “He was a first responder in a sense. He was always there. When nobody could go out, they were still delivering. And he was one of the delivery people that we cherished.”

Jennifer Trujillo, 47, told the Daily News she would often see Yan on his scooter, and he would always say “hello.”

“You would see him in the building. He always greeted us,” she said. “Even in the street, if he was on his scooter, he would remember us and he would always say hello.”

Another customer, Neil Murray, said Yan would never miss the opportunity to greet his friends.

“You could be two blocks away and he would go, ‘My friend!’ One hand up,” Murray told the Daily News. “He delivered food to us maybe last Saturday. We always order from here. You saw him delivering everywhere. I was up near Kew Gardens and what do I hear? ‘My friend!'”

He said Yan could never be caught in a bad mood. Murray recalled a recent storm when he hesitated to place a delivery order because of the bad weather. Yan arrived in a long green poncho with his typical cheery attitude.

“You never see him have a miserable moment,” Murray told the Daily News. “He’s what I call the unsung hero. No one’s going to pay him attention because he’s just a delivery guy. But out here, he was the greatest.”

4. Friends & Strangers Offered Support to Yan’s Family Through a GoFundMe

Zhiwen Yan (45) was shot in the chest while making food deliveries last night in Queens, NY. He was the breadwinner of his family and leaves behind a wife and three young children. Please consider donating to the gofundme set up by his wife.https://t.co/Vkm2KLJOAE pic.twitter.com/y233eNjAQr — Jonathan D. Chang 張敦翔 (@jdschang) May 2, 2022

Yan’s widow, Kun Ying “Eva” Zhao, started a GoFundMe to help raise funds after her husband’s death. The online fundraiser had generated more than $60,000 as of 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Monday, May 2.

“I’m starting a fundraiser for my husband because he passed away last night. He was a hardworking delivery man and always provided for his family,” the page said, followed by a link to a news story.

Friends who knew Yan as their delivery driver, and others who simply heard about the story, took the time to send condolences.

“Rest in peace, my Friend. I’m sorry we failed you. Thank you for making the world seem brighter with every wave, smile and greeting,” wrote Geraldine Chadenat.

“We are are so sorry for your family’s loss. I have heard so many ways your husband has touched our community. My deepest condolences to your family during his time,” Mindy Tsoi wrote.

“‘TILL WE MEET AGAIN MY FRIEND ‘ … we will always love you ,,, thank you for those beautiful hellos and smiles and “ the hello my friends” they will not EVER be forgotten,,, HELLO MY FRIEND we will miss you always,” wrote Patricia Pita.

“I’m shocked and so very sorry for your tragic loss. We lived in Forest Hills for 18 years until we moved last year, and we frequently saw Zhiwen Yan’s smiling face. Not only was he always friendly when he delivered food, he would often wave and call out, “Hello my friend!” when we would see him on the street making deliveries,” wrote Jonathan Schweizer. “Forest Hills will miss his presence, but we will be keeping you your family in our thoughts.”

“I’m so sorry,” wrote George Capalbo. “As an Asian American, hearing what happened has broken my heart. We may be strangers but I and thousands of others are thinking of your family tonight.”

5. A Memorial to Yan Appeared Outside the Great Wall Restaurant & Many Stopped By the Pay Their Respects

Touching memorial in front of Great Wall for Zhiwen Yan. So many handwritten notes say “my friend.” We’re told that was a catchphrase of Yan’s as he rode around Queens 7 days a week making deliveries, always with a smile, always without complaint. pic.twitter.com/lX8gwDWkT4 — Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) May 2, 2022

An impromptu memorial sprung up outside the Great Wall restaurant, including cards and flowers.

“Touching memorial in front of Great Wall for Zhiwen Yan,” Christina Fan of CBS New York wrote on Twitter. “So many handwritten notes say “my friend.” We’re told that was a catchphrase of Yan’s as he rode around Queens 7 days a week making deliveries, always with a smile, always without complaint.”

Friends, neighbors and customers stopped by the memorial to pay their respects.

“He was the nicest person, I’m like, what happened?” Denise Castagna, a neighbor, told Fox 5 New York.

Cheng Long Huang, Yan’s nephew, told CBS New York he was struggling to make sense of the murder.

“At first we all thought he had been robbed, but to find that he was murdered for no reason at all on the street, I can’t understand,” he told the news station.

