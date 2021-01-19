Harry Brant Dead: Son of Billionaire & Supermodel Dies at 24

Harry Brant, the son of billionaire Peter Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour and a rising model himself, died on Sunday at the age of 24, his family announced. In a statement shared with The New York Post, his parents said he died of an accidental drug overdose just days before he was to enter a rehab facility.

It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication. Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab.

The family asked for privacy as they grieve the death of their son. Harry, along with his older brother Peter Jr., were rising fashion stars known in New York City’s celebrity circles and frequent front-row guests at fashion shows.

Brant & His Brother Were Known as the Male Version of Socialite Sisters Paris & Nicky Hilton & Loved Art & Fashion

Growing up, Brant loved fashion and art, and told Harper’s Bazaar, “A lot of people think I started going to fashion parties recently, but I’ve been going to art fairs my entire life. To be honest, I hated them until I got older. Now I can appreciate all the amazing art I’ve seen.”

Brant and his brother were often spotted front-row at runway shows but they also worked for different modeling agencies and created their own unisex makeup line which described them as “dapper boys-about-town.”

In the statement about his death, Brant’s family said, “Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.”

Brant Was the Son of a Billionaire Publisher and Famous Supermodel

Brant and his brother grew up in the family’s mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, a 300-acre estate “home to 50 ponies, a polo field, and Puppy, Jeff Koons’s 41-foot terrier,” according to a piece in Harper’s Bazaar. Brant’s parents are Peter Brant, a publishing magnate also known as a polo player and art collector, and Stephanie Seymour, a celebrity supermodel who had graced the cover of fashion magazines, walked international fashion shows and even dated Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, the outlet wrote.

In addition to his brother Peter Jr., Brant had an older half-brother, Dylan, Stephanie Seymour’s son from a previous marriage who was adopted by Peter Brant when they married. He also had a younger sister, Lily, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

In 2016, Brant was arrested for larceny and drug possession after he left a taxi without paying the $27.85 fare and was caught with drugs, the New York Post wrote at the time. He wasn’t the only family member with a run-in with the law, however, as his brother Peter Jr. landed in hot water the same year for an airport brawl at JFK Airport, the outlet wrote.

After news of his death broke, Brant’s Instagram was flooded with tributes and messages of condolences from fashion designers, socialites, stylists and models. Roberto Cavalli wrote, “You will be truly missed,” while model Lexi Boling said, “Love you forever and always.”

